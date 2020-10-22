Chinese online tutoring startup Yuanfudao raises US$2.2b from investors including GIC, Temasek
[BEIJING] Beijing-based education technology startup Yuanfudao said on Thursday that it has secured US$2.2 billion from major Chinese and international investors in two recent rounds of financing that it said lifts the company's valuation to US$15.5 billion.
One round of financing was led by Chinese social media and gaming giant Tencent, with participation from Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and IDG Capital, Yuanfudao said in a statement. Yuanfudao raised US$1.2 billion in the round, Reuters has reported.
A second round was led by DST Global, and other investors include CITICPE and Singapore investors GIC and Temasek.
The new funds mean the startup, which operates live tutoring platforms and online homework services, has doubled its valuation within a year as investors increase bets on a sector that saw a surge of interest after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a migration to online classes. The company said it currently has 400 million users in China.
In March, it raised US$1 billion, valuing it at US$7.8 billion.
Stay updated with
BT newsletters
Your feedback is important to us
Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg
Yuanfudao's main rival Zuoyebang has also started a new fundraising drive at a valuation of US$10 billion, Reuters reported last month.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
BREAKING NEWS
Japan to ease entry rules for business trips of up to 3 days: report
[TOKYO] Japan will ease entry restrictions on business travellers for stays of up to three days in a bid to revive...
Wall Street banks see rare payday bonanza in India despite pandemic
[HONG KONG] Major Wall Street banks in India raked in their second-highest fee income since the global financial...
US to sell air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan
[WASHINGTON] The US government on Wednesday said it had approved the sale of US$1 billion worth of advanced air-to-...
US commercial real estate showing first signs of a thaw
[LOS ANGELES] US commercial real estate deals tumbled in the third quarter as Covid-19 continued to hammer the...
Frasers Centrepoint Trust S$759.7m preferential offering fully subscribed
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) preferential offering to raise about S$759.7 million in gross proceeds has been...