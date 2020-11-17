Grab assures users platform is secure after police reports over unauthorised GrabPay transactions

[SINGAPORE] Grab on Monday (Nov 16) urged customers to stay vigilant, adding that its platform is secure, after several police reports were lodged last month over unauthorised transactions made via its e-wallet.

The transactions went through despite Grab's anti-fraud measures. Security experts said this could mean the fraudulent payments were made in a way that mimicked everyday use, making them difficult to detect.

A Grab spokesman on Monday told The Straits Times it is aware of the reported cases and is working closely with the authorities and partners in the investigation. "We wish to assure our users that our platform remains secure." He added that the firm has implemented artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to detect and study fraudulent activities.

ST understands the unauthorised transactions involved one-time passwords (OTPs) that were sent to phone numbers linked to the users' Grab accounts.

The Business Times last week reported that the police are investigating at least five reports of unauthorised transactions made via GrabPay to e-commerce platform Qoo10 and Razer Gold, the virtual gaming credits operated by Razer.

The users said unauthorised top-ups were made to their e-wallets using credit cards linked to their Grab apps and unauthorised transactions were then made via GrabPay to Qoo10 and Razer Gold. These payments ranged from $100 to $260.

According to BT, two users had informed Grab that they did not provide any OTP that might have authorised the payments. They were told that Grab was unable to provide refunds since the correct OTP was provided for the payments.

Earlier this month, Grab removed GrabPay as a payment option on gaming websites to eliminate this avenue for scammers, it said in a post on its website last Friday.

Mr Justin Lie, chief executive of cyber-security firm Shield, told ST the incidents likely did not deviate enough from normal behaviour to be detected.

He added that AI and machine learning defence technologies are not designed to pick up sporadic and opportunistic fraud, especially within a company processing millions of transactions every day."They may look at a user's average spend or physical location, but as long as these are relatively normal, fraud will go undetected." Companies will have to dig deeper, by checking whether any app cloners or GPS spoofers are running on the device itself, he added.

He said fraudsters could have accessed the OTPs via malware on the phones. "This is increasingly happening with 'fun apps' such as camera apps or those that offer face swapping technology. They may have asked for the content of the GrabPay users' messages. The malware then sends the OTP to the fraudsters so that they have the code to complete the transaction." The fraudsters could also have posed as a Grab staff member to get the password. They could also have posed as the user and called a telco to say they have lost their SIM card, so they can receive a new one for the OTP to be sent to, said Mr Lie.

Mr Phil Pomford, general manager of global e-commerce for merchant and payments technology solutions firm Worldpay from FIS, said firms need to consider various factors to judge the legitimacy of transactions when combating fraud in e-commerce. "Fraud scoring tools that use a combination of intelligent software, data engines, and teams of experts to analyse the constant growth of relevant payment data can more precisely identify abnormal transactions," he said.

Grab urged users to stay vigilant when they shop online, especially during the festive shopping season, and not to share their personal account information and Grab-generated OTP with others.

