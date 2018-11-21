You are here

Home > Garage

Singapore tech startup Sendhelper raises S$610,000 in seed funding

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 9:47 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SINGAPORE-BASED technology company Sendhelper has raised S$610,000 in seed funding, led by Captii Ventures.

The mobile e-commerce platform for services in Singapore enables individuals, service providers and households to book and pay for home services. 

"The funding will be used for the purpose of growing their services across markets and launching Sendjobs, a B2B platform which will focus on matching employers with jobseekers for non-executive positions in industries such as F&B (food and beverage), retail, hospitality, events, logistics and security," said Sendhelper in a press statement.

According to founder and CEO Rupam Biswas, Sendhelper has chalked up over S$2 million in sales since its launch, and has seen sales growth by three times in the last one year. He added: “Our experience in the B2C services segment led us to discover that there was also a constant challenge for Singapore’s employers to fulfil demand for manpower for non-executive positions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It has emerged as a major problem across the globe with the proliferation of the gig economy and the rapidly changing nature of jobs. Thus, we are taking advantage of this large opportunity to introduce Sendjobs and address the pain points of employers out there. ”

Seen as a LinkedIn for blue-collared workers, Sendjobs uses artificial intelligence (AI) to allow employers to identify suitable candidates to chat with, and hire.

"Employers can post as many jobs as they want for free and can hire as many employees at no extra cost; thus, reducing hiring costs by up to 90 per cent," the company stated in the statement.

Over the last five months, it has on-boarded 500 employers on Sendjobs in Singapore. It now plans to launch Sendjobs globally as a professional networking platform.

Sendhelper also plans to expand into other markets in the future, such as the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and South America.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

gn-2011-tanboongin.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Stocks

SGX lays out guidelines for listed companies issuing initial coin offerings

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening