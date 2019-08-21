You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Barclays forecasts three more Federal Reserve rate cuts as Europe slows

Wed, Aug 21, 2019 - 7:12 AM

nz_barclays_210842.jpg
Economists at Barclays PLC this week revised their outlook for central bank rates and growth across major economies and now project three additional quarter-point cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Economists at Barclays PLC this week revised their outlook for central bank rates and growth across major economies and now project three additional quarter-point cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2019.

The revised Fed call comes as the firm's UK economists now forecast a non-negotiated exit by Britain from the European Union, resulting in a mild recession in that country next year and two interest-rate cuts by the Bank of England, one this year and one in 2020. Barclays economists have also reduced their euro-zone growth outlook to 0.6 per cent for 2020 from a previous forecast of 1 per cent.

While the bank expects the US economy to grow around 2 per cent next year, the downside risks from slowing global growth and a strengthening dollar will cause the Fed to reduce rates 25 basis points in September, October and December, said Michael Gapen, the bank's chief US economist. Previously, the bank had penciled in two more rate cuts this year.

"This channel of elevated uncertainty, weakness in external demand, and trade policy concerns has grown since the Federal Open Market Committee met in July,'' Mr Gapen said in an interview. "Bond markets are telling you something is afoot and we tend to agree. The world looks a lot shakier than the Fed thought it would be'' when officials met just three weeks ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Federal funds futures traders are also pricing in as many as three cuts for 2019, while economists at major banks see just one more move, according to the median estimate of 65 firms compiled by Bloomberg.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

nz_mas_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Striking a balance in market regulation

Must Read

nz_cbd_210819.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 in 5 Singapore listed firms post poorer results in latest quarter

BT_20190821_CCVULCAN21_3868384.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Garage

Microsoft co-founder's Vulcan Capital to deploy US$100m in venture funds across S-E Asia

BT_20190821_AGEXPEDIA_3868367.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Technology

Expedia puts Asia front and centre in global push

BT_20190821_PCHAN21_3868728.jpg
Aug 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to weigh economic conditions before each hike in CPF rates: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly