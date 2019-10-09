You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Car show pushes COE prices up by more than $4,000
COE premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp posted the sharpest increase, rising from $37,000 to hit a five-month high of $41,361.
Singapore condo, HDB rents slip in September: SRX
RENTAL prices in Singapore fell in September for both non-landed private homes and HDB flats as compared to August, though the rents increased on a year-on-year basis.
Katrina Group kickstarts hospitality expansion with new Chinatown hotel
CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage (F&B) player Katrina Group on Wednesday unveiled a hotel in Chinatown through its hospitality arm, as the first in a new line of affordable co-living hotels in the Asia Pacific.
StarHub to offer hyperscale data centre services from AirTrunk's new Loyang facility
STARHUB will provide round-the-clock, stepped-up technology and connectivity services to its customers from startup AirTrunk's upcoming hyperscale data centre campus in Loyang, with an eye on the launch of 5G mobile networks in Singapore next year.
DBS unveils digital logistics solutions package for SMEs
DBS Bank on Wednesday rolled out a digital solutions package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the logistics sector, aiming to help them tackle challenges in expanding and keeping up with evolving consumer needs and emerging business trends.
The STI today
Singapore shares join regional slide, falling 0.7% on Wednesday
THE Straits Times Index (STI) started the day 0.4 per cent lower before closing at 3,089.90, a retreat of 20.95 points or 0.7 per cent.