Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Oct 09, 2019 - 6:30 PM

COE premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp posted the sharpest increase, rising from $37,000 to hit a five-month high of $41,361 after a recent car show.
Car show pushes COE prices up by more than $4,000

COE premiums for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp posted the sharpest increase, rising from $37,000 to hit a five-month high of $41,361.

 

Singapore condo, HDB rents slip in September: SRX 

RENTAL prices in Singapore fell in September for both non-landed private homes and HDB flats as compared to August, though the rents increased on a year-on-year basis.

Katrina Group kickstarts hospitality expansion with new Chinatown hotel

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage (F&B) player Katrina Group on Wednesday unveiled a hotel in Chinatown through its hospitality arm, as the first in a new line of affordable co-living hotels in the Asia Pacific.

StarHub to offer hyperscale data centre services from AirTrunk's new Loyang facility

STARHUB will provide round-the-clock, stepped-up technology and connectivity services to its customers from startup AirTrunk's upcoming hyperscale data centre campus in Loyang, with an eye on the launch of 5G mobile networks in Singapore next year.

DBS unveils digital logistics solutions package for SMEs

DBS Bank on Wednesday rolled out a digital solutions package for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the logistics sector, aiming to help them tackle challenges in expanding and keeping up with evolving consumer needs and emerging business trends.

The STI today

Singapore shares join regional slide, falling 0.7% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) started the day 0.4 per cent lower before closing at 3,089.90, a retreat of 20.95 points or 0.7 per cent.

 

 

Government & Economy

Utusan Malaysia abruptly shuts down after 80 years

Women entrepreneurs in Singapore battle to win equal slice of funding pie: HSBC

Malaysia VEP enforcement delayed until next year, says Transport Minister

Taiwan expels Chinese tourist for damaging 'Lennon Wall'

China proposes punishing officials and bosses who manipulate data

China warns Apple against 'reckless' support of Hong Kong protesters

