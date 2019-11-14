Stories you might have missed

Ron Sim’s V3 Group mulls Singapore digibank bid with Far East Organization, Temasek’s Heliconia, and EZ-Link

THE Business Times understands that the partners are targeting one of the two digital full-bank licences in Singapore that will allow it to accept deposits from retail customers.

More than half of Singapore's S$19b war chest for research, innovation committed so far

ABOUT S$9.8 billion of the S$19 billion sum earmarked for the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 (RIE2020) plan has been committed as at the end of financial year 2018, with the five-year plan on track to meet its industry project target and having already exceeded its targeted number of startups.

Temasek prices oversubscribed 12-year, 30-year euro bonds at 0.5% and 1.25%

LEONG Wai Leng, chief financial officer of Temasek, said on Thursday morning that the dual-tranche bond offering, launched on Wednesday, was oversubscribed and attracted “strong demand from high-quality investors globally”.

Emirates to end Singapore-Brisbane flights

THE airline had sought to remove its entire capacity commitment of 4,956 seats per week for both inbound and outbound flights on the route, citing “substantial losses”.

Euro resumes slide against Singapore dollar: DBS analysts

DBS analysts are expecting the euro to keep underperforming against the Singapore dollar, according to a research note released by the bank on Thursday.

Rex International swings into the black for Q3

Golden Agri back in the black with Q3 profit on lower expenses, other income

Yoma in the red for Q2; Ayala buys 20% stake for US$155m

Banyan Tree Q3 loss deepens to S$9.4m; CFO steps down to head new Phuket unit

Global Invacom Q3 profit doubles to US$228,000

China Everbright Q3 earnings jump 27% on higher revenue

Singapore shares lose 0.2% as downward trend continues

THE Straits Times Index, weighed down by constituents with deep exposure to the territory, eased 7.37 points or 0.2 per cent to 3,231.85.