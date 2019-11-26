Under the deal, the Middle Eastern utility firm will subscribe for new Hyflux shares representing 95 per cent of the enlarged capital for a total amount of S$300 million, via private placements.

Hyflux inks S$400m rescue deal with Utico

Singapore factory output surprises with 4% growth in October

EVEN excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, output was up 0.2 per cent, according to Singapore Economic Development Board figures on Tuesday.

Daikin Singapore buys building management systems firm for S$12.9m

THE firm was valued based on 8.74 times its 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of S$1.47 million.

JTC launches Woodlands Industrial Park site for tender

THE site is the third of four confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

Payments network Thunes to expand services with remittance licence from MAS

WITH the licence, the Singapore-based firm will be able to onboard corporates from any industry onto their payment network, it said in a press statement on Tuesday, adding that this will help facilitate the movement of funds with greater ease, speed and cost efficiency.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.4% on Tuesday amid cautious sentiment

THE Straits Times Index (STI), weighed down by Singtel and some Jardine counters, recorded its second straight session of losses, finishing 12.78 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,207.85.