Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Nov 26, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Under the deal, the Middle Eastern utility firm will subscribe for new Hyflux shares representing 95 per cent of the enlarged capital for a total amount of S$300 million, via private placements.
Hyflux inks S$400m rescue deal with Utico

UNDER the deal, the Middle Eastern utility firm will subscribe for new Hyflux shares representing 95 per cent of the enlarged capital for a total amount of S$300 million, via private placements.

 

Singapore factory output surprises with 4% growth in October

EVEN excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, output was up 0.2 per cent, according to Singapore Economic Development Board figures on Tuesday.

Daikin Singapore buys building management systems firm for S$12.9m

THE firm was valued based on 8.74 times its 2018 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of S$1.47 million.

JTC launches Woodlands Industrial Park site for tender

THE site is the third of four confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

Payments network Thunes to expand services with remittance licence from MAS

WITH the licence, the Singapore-based firm will be able to onboard corporates from any industry onto their payment network, it said in a press statement on Tuesday, adding that this will help facilitate the movement of funds with greater ease, speed and cost efficiency.

The STI today

Singapore shares drop 0.4% on Tuesday amid cautious sentiment

THE Straits Times Index (STI), weighed down by Singtel and some Jardine counters, recorded its second straight session of losses, finishing 12.78 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,207.85.

 

 

Besieged Hong Kong university finds only one person in search

Demonstrators call on Thai government to delay pesticides ban

Indonesia government aims to hand over labour law revision bill by January: minister

Singapore factory output surprises with 4% growth in October

Indonesia government wants more private sector investment in infrastructure: minister

Australian police to probe 'Chinese spy' claims

Nov 26, 2019 06:30 PM
OCBC to issue A$500m of senior floating-rate green notes due 2022

OCBC Bank has priced A$500 million (S$463 million) of senior floating-rate green notes due 2022 under its US$30...

Nov 26, 2019 06:21 PM
Singapore shares drop 0.4% on Tuesday amid cautious sentiment

SINGAPORE equities put in a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors continue to grapple with the ever-changing...

Nov 26, 2019 05:39 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.48...

Nov 26, 2019 05:35 PM
Besieged Hong Kong university finds only one person in search

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong university team looking for protesters still hiding after a 10-day siege by police only...

Nov 26, 2019 04:43 PM
China faces biggest state-firm offshore debt failure in 20 years

[HONG KONG] A major Chinese commodity trader looks poised to become the most high-profile state-owned enterprise (...

