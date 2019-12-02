You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 6:30 PM

WH_fraser_021257.jpg
If the merger goes through, the enlarged Reit's portfolio will comprise around 2.6 million square metres of space with some 300 tenants in 98 properties spread across five countries.
PHOTO: FRASER COMMERCIAL TRUST

FLT and FCOT propose S$1.58b merger, eye 50% stake in UK business park

THE cost comprises the S$1.54 billion scheme consideration, as well as a S$11.2 million acquisition fee and S$35 million in professional and other fees.

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Supply chain solutions startup DiMuto secures investment from SGInnovate

DIMUTO said the strategic support from SGInnovate will allow it to further capitalise on its global growth momentum.

Chaswood proposes to issue S$50m in 1% convertible notes

THE notes will be issued in multiples of S$50,000, with the first three tranches making up S$10 million each, and the final tranche being S$20 million.

Tuas Avenue 6 industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

THE site with a 20-year tenure has an area of 0.55 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for industrial purposes.

S-Reits face limited risk of big price correction: Credit Suisse

STRATEGISTS at the Swiss wealth manager noted unit prices for S-Reits remain supported even though the near-term upside could be more constrained after the asset class' 20 per cent rally this year and with yields of 10-year Singapore government bonds close to historical lows.

The STI today

Singapore shares buck regional trend, dip 0.2% on Monday

The local benchmark retreated 5.95 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,187.97.

 

Government & Economy

Most civil servants to get 0.1 month year-end bonus amid 'economic uncertainties'

Japan to buy US$146m island for US military drills

China picks new leaders for Macau, replaces economy chief

Hong Kong says unrest costing 2 percentage points of GDP growth

Japan's cherry blossom scandal starts to drag down Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's support

Japan Q3 corporate capital spending jumps; profit and sales fall

Dec 2, 2019 06:17 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares buck regional trend, dip 0.2% on Monday

SINGAPORE equities were mostly lower on Monday, bucking the regional trend with the Straits Times Index's (STI's)...

Dec 2, 2019 06:01 PM
Consumer

Europe’s wine makers battle to adapt to climate disruption

[BERLIN] Rising temperatures and extreme weather events are having an increasing impact on European wine production...

Dec 2, 2019 05:55 PM
Government & Economy

Most civil servants to get 0.1 month year-end bonus amid 'economic uncertainties'

CIVIL servants will get a year-end bonus of just 0.1 month and an additional one-off lump sum of S$250 to S$1,500,...

Dec 2, 2019 05:17 PM
Life & Culture

Napoleon's boots walk tall at Paris auction

[PARIS] A pair of boots worn by Napoleon during his final exile on St Helena sold in Paris on Friday for 117,000...

Dec 2, 2019 04:43 PM
Transport

Hong Kong airlines given one week to save its licence

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, the city's only other competitor to Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, is fighting for...

