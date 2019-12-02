If the merger goes through, the enlarged Reit's portfolio will comprise around 2.6 million square metres of space with some 300 tenants in 98 properties spread across five countries.

FLT and FCOT propose S$1.58b merger, eye 50% stake in UK business park

THE cost comprises the S$1.54 billion scheme consideration, as well as a S$11.2 million acquisition fee and S$35 million in professional and other fees.

Supply chain solutions startup DiMuto secures investment from SGInnovate

DIMUTO said the strategic support from SGInnovate will allow it to further capitalise on its global growth momentum.

Chaswood proposes to issue S$50m in 1% convertible notes

THE notes will be issued in multiples of S$50,000, with the first three tranches making up S$10 million each, and the final tranche being S$20 million.

Tuas Avenue 6 industrial site on reserve list triggered for tender: JTC

THE site with a 20-year tenure has an area of 0.55 hectare and a gross plot ratio of 1.4 and is zoned B2 for industrial purposes.

S-Reits face limited risk of big price correction: Credit Suisse

STRATEGISTS at the Swiss wealth manager noted unit prices for S-Reits remain supported even though the near-term upside could be more constrained after the asset class' 20 per cent rally this year and with yields of 10-year Singapore government bonds close to historical lows.

The STI today

Singapore shares buck regional trend, dip 0.2% on Monday

The local benchmark retreated 5.95 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,187.97.