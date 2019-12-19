You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 6:32 PM

The hospitality sector may be the "dark horse" among Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) next year, leveraging a myriad of demand drivers, and a lack of supply growth, DBS Group Research said in an industry note on Wednesday. 

Emerging affluent, affluent and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in the Republic are projected to survive on an average monthly sum of US$6,666 each month after retirement, falling short of their average wealth aspiration of US$13,611, according to Standard Chartered’s new Wealth Expectancy Report 2019 released on Thursday.

Thai Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev) has clarified that it is not seeking a buyer for its business in Vietnam. The company said that claims made in recent international and Vietnamese media articles about the potential sale are "false and without merit". 

The total number of women on Singapore company boards saw a 4.7 percentage point uptick year on year to 18.4 per cent in 2019, according to investment research firm MSCI’s study on female representation on corporate boards.

Singapore’s total real estate investment volume fell 31.8 per cent to S$22.83 billion as at Dec 13, the lowest volume since 2016, according to CBRE on Thursday.

OCBC Bank has added two senior leaders to its 24-member management committee, the lender said in a media statement on Thursday.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) posted a slight loss, easing 2.12 points or 0.07 per cent to 3,207.42 on Thursday.

Bank of Japan to begin lending ETFs to investors, unveils details

Homeward bound? Deadline looms for North Korea's overseas workers

British PM Johnson sets out plan for power

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

House votes to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress

Australian jobs rebound in Nov, pares risk of Feb rate cut

Dec 19, 2019 06:30 PM
NEWS regarding Congress' vote to impeach US President Donald Trump may have found itself on the front pages of most...

Dec 19, 2019 05:50 PM
MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.39...

Dec 19, 2019 05:12 PM
FOR Singapore's wealthy, it seems that too much may never be enough.

Dec 19, 2019 04:59 PM
[ZURICH] The Swiss competition watchdog on Thursday restricted Swatch Group's shipments of watch mechanisms to other...

Dec 19, 2019 04:41 PM
[LONDON] Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield on Thursday crept towards six-month highs touched last week, with...

