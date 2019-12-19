DBS sees hospitality sector as S-Reit 'dark horse' for 2020

The hospitality sector may be the "dark horse" among Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) next year, leveraging a myriad of demand drivers, and a lack of supply growth, DBS Group Research said in an industry note on Wednesday.

'Sizeable' gap between Singapore wealth aspirations and reality: StanChart study

Emerging affluent, affluent and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in the Republic are projected to survive on an average monthly sum of US$6,666 each month after retirement, falling short of their average wealth aspiration of US$13,611, according to Standard Chartered’s new Wealth Expectancy Report 2019 released on Thursday.

ThaiBev clarifies not selling Vietnam business; IPO process in early stages

Thai Beverage Public Company (ThaiBev) has clarified that it is not seeking a buyer for its business in Vietnam. The company said that claims made in recent international and Vietnamese media articles about the potential sale are "false and without merit".

Uptick in women's representation on Singapore boards this year: MSCI study

The total number of women on Singapore company boards saw a 4.7 percentage point uptick year on year to 18.4 per cent in 2019, according to investment research firm MSCI’s study on female representation on corporate boards.

Property investment volume 'respectable' despite 31.8% drop in 2019: CBRE

Singapore’s total real estate investment volume fell 31.8 per cent to S$22.83 billion as at Dec 13, the lowest volume since 2016, according to CBRE on Thursday.

OCBC adds 2 leaders to management committee

OCBC Bank has added two senior leaders to its 24-member management committee, the lender said in a media statement on Thursday.

Singapore shares dip in lacklustre Thursday session

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) posted a slight loss, easing 2.12 points or 0.07 per cent to 3,207.42 on Thursday.