The revamp of the GrabRewards programme comes after the super-app player unveiled its GrabPay Card in December, which can be used with all merchants who accept Mastercard, while also giving users GrabRewards points.

Grab to slash user rewards, tighten redemption from March

IN an apparent cost-cutting move, Grab is set to reduce the number of points users can earn on a transaction, in some cases by up to 60 per cent, while raising the number of points needed to redeem certain rewards from March 2.

Singapore National Employers Federation calls for Budget help in hiring older workers

THE upcoming Singapore Budget should help bosses tackle the challenges of maintaining a silver workforce, such as higher wages and medical costs, and a potential dearth of relevant skills, according to suggestions released by the trade union on Tuesday.

Digital bank software provider Backbase opens regional HQ in Singapore

THE firm said there is a rising demand for fintech solutions in the region underpinned by the rapid adoption of technology, as well as a segment of consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) underserved by traditional banking solutions.

ComfortDelGro gets A$25m green loan to buy hybrid buses in Australia

PROCEEDS from the green loan will be used to purchase 50 hybrid buses and delivery of these environmentally friendly buses has begun, with the last batch of buses expected in mid-2022, ComfortDelGro and OCBC said.

Pacific Radiance says talks 'stalled' for US$180m debt funding, seeks new financier

THE mainboard-listed offshore marine services firm, which is coming up with a debt restructuring plan, on Monday evening said the talks have “stalled” due to “certain difficulties” which arose in the course of discussions around December 2019.

The STI today

Singapore stocks sink 1% on virus and growth worries

THE Straits Times Index was down 1.09 per cent after lunchtime, but eventually regained some ground to close at 3,247.17, down 1 per cent or 32.92 points.