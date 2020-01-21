You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc78xwp3cs2eb1hprqge3w_doc6zfkdruczq1omevpmbu.jpg
The revamp of the GrabRewards programme comes after the super-app player unveiled its GrabPay Card in December, which can be used with all merchants who accept Mastercard, while also giving users GrabRewards points.
REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Grab to slash user rewards, tighten redemption from March

IN an apparent cost-cutting move, Grab is set to reduce the number of points users can earn on a transaction, in some cases by up to 60 per cent, while raising the number of points needed to redeem certain rewards from March 2. 

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

 

Singapore National Employers Federation calls for Budget help in hiring older workers

THE upcoming Singapore Budget should help bosses tackle the challenges of maintaining a silver workforce, such as higher wages and medical costs, and a potential dearth of relevant skills, according to suggestions released by the trade union on Tuesday.

Digital bank software provider Backbase opens regional HQ in Singapore

THE firm said there is a rising demand for fintech solutions in the region underpinned by the rapid adoption of technology, as well as a segment of consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) underserved by traditional banking solutions.

ComfortDelGro gets A$25m green loan to buy hybrid buses in Australia

PROCEEDS from the green loan will be used to purchase 50 hybrid buses and delivery of these environmentally friendly buses has begun, with the last batch of buses expected in mid-2022, ComfortDelGro and OCBC said.

Pacific Radiance says talks 'stalled' for US$180m debt funding, seeks new financier

THE mainboard-listed offshore marine services firm, which is coming up with a debt restructuring plan, on Monday evening said the talks have “stalled” due to “certain difficulties” which arose in the course of discussions around December 2019.

The STI today

Singapore stocks sink 1% on virus and growth worries
THE Straits Times Index was down 1.09 per cent after lunchtime, but eventually regained some ground to close at 3,247.17, down 1 per cent or 32.92 points. 

Government & Economy

Singapore National Employers Federation calls for Budget help in hiring older workers

Bank of Japan holds fire, nudges up growth forecast on receding global risks

China says virus spreading between humans as WHO set to meet

Global resource consumption tops 100b tonnes for first time

More liquidity, support for digital solutions needed for SMEs: SBF

Japan may delay process for picking casino host cities: media

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares sink 1% on China virus fears, growth worries

SINGAPORE stocks slumped further on Tuesday, in line with most regional markets, as the emergence of a new virus...

Jan 21, 2020 05:58 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares dip on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices dipped on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down just 1.55...

Jan 21, 2020 05:41 PM
Real Estate

Barclay brothers in talks to sell Ritz Hotel to Saudis, FT says

[SYDNEY]The Barclay brothers are in talks to sell London's 114-year-old Ritz Hotel to Sidra Capital, an investment...

Jan 21, 2020 05:33 PM
Technology

Britain's TalkTalk sells fibre network to CityFibre for £200m

[LONDON] British broadband supplier TalkTalk said it had agreed to sell its fibre network, which initially built...

Jan 21, 2020 04:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Swiss banking giant UBS books lower profits in 2019

[ZURICH] Swiss banking giant UBS said Tuesday its full-year profits fell last year, but that economic stimulus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly