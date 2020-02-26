You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79gex7n6u5g98mv0gal_doc722r35dhrs7q2xz0khr.jpg
The labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.
PHOTO: SPH

Stories you might have missed

NTUC Job Security Council matches PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

THE labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?

DESPITE an earlier Chinese New Year holiday, industrial production rose by 3.4 per cent year on year, confounding the expectations of a 5.8 per cent drop from economists in a Bloomberg poll.

DBS nudges firms to go digital in second wave of Covid-19 relief measures

THESE measures include financial relief packages and digital initiatives for companies to fast-track their digital adoption to carry out transactions online instead of relying on physical processes.

CapitaLand senior management, board members to take pay cut amid virus outbreak

BOARD members and senior management will take a 5 per cent to 15 per cent reduction in their board fee and base salary, with effect from April 1.

CAD not taking further action on China Environment ex-chairman

THIS is due to insufficient evidence of a criminal offence committed in Singapore, the provider of waste gas treatment systems disclosed in a regulatory update on Wednesday.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares slide 1.3% after US warns of sustained Covid-19 spread

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 40.72 points or 1.3 per cent lower at 3,117.52.

 

Government & Economy

Mahathir seeks unity government as Anwar vies for power

Anwar confident of forming next government

Budget debate: NTUC Job Security Council matches PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

Five more Chinese regions lower emergency response level as virus threat recedes

Malaysia's Anwar seeks to become PM amid turmoil

Two Malaysia camps emerging in fight to form new government

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares slide 1.3% after US warns of sustained Covid-19 spread

COVID-19 continues to dominate news flows globally and with the situation still fluid, markets remain volatile,...

Feb 26, 2020 06:20 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir seeks unity government as Anwar vies for power

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad called on Wednesday for a unity government without political parties...

Feb 26, 2020 05:54 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.69...

Feb 26, 2020 05:04 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong stock exchange enjoys upbeat 2019 despite protests

[HONG KONG] The trade war and political unrest may have plunged Hong Kong into a recession last year but the stock...

Feb 26, 2020 05:03 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar confident of forming next government

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said he was "confident" his camp has the numbers to form the next...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly