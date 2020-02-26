The labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.

Stories you might have missed

NTUC Job Security Council matches PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement

THE labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?

DESPITE an earlier Chinese New Year holiday, industrial production rose by 3.4 per cent year on year, confounding the expectations of a 5.8 per cent drop from economists in a Bloomberg poll.

DBS nudges firms to go digital in second wave of Covid-19 relief measures

THESE measures include financial relief packages and digital initiatives for companies to fast-track their digital adoption to carry out transactions online instead of relying on physical processes.

CapitaLand senior management, board members to take pay cut amid virus outbreak

BOARD members and senior management will take a 5 per cent to 15 per cent reduction in their board fee and base salary, with effect from April 1.

CAD not taking further action on China Environment ex-chairman

THIS is due to insufficient evidence of a criminal offence committed in Singapore, the provider of waste gas treatment systems disclosed in a regulatory update on Wednesday.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares slide 1.3% after US warns of sustained Covid-19 spread

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 40.72 points or 1.3 per cent lower at 3,117.52.