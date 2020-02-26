You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
NTUC Job Security Council matches PMEs to new jobs ahead of displacement
THE labour movement is piloting an initiative to match soon-to-be-displaced white-collared workers with new jobs in a bid to reduce the duration of unemployment.
Singapore factory output posts surprise 3.4% rise in January - but can the lift last?
DESPITE an earlier Chinese New Year holiday, industrial production rose by 3.4 per cent year on year, confounding the expectations of a 5.8 per cent drop from economists in a Bloomberg poll.
DBS nudges firms to go digital in second wave of Covid-19 relief measures
THESE measures include financial relief packages and digital initiatives for companies to fast-track their digital adoption to carry out transactions online instead of relying on physical processes.
CapitaLand senior management, board members to take pay cut amid virus outbreak
BOARD members and senior management will take a 5 per cent to 15 per cent reduction in their board fee and base salary, with effect from April 1.
CAD not taking further action on China Environment ex-chairman
THIS is due to insufficient evidence of a criminal offence committed in Singapore, the provider of waste gas treatment systems disclosed in a regulatory update on Wednesday.
Singapore shares slide 1.3% after US warns of sustained Covid-19 spread
THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed 40.72 points or 1.3 per cent lower at 3,117.52.