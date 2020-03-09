You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Equity markets collapsed on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus fans fears over the global economy, while a crash in oil prices added to the panic with energy firms taking a hammering.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Asia markets collapse as virus spreads, oil prices crash

Citi downgrades Singapore banks to 'sell'; trio down 4%

SINGAPORE banks also may not defend their dividend levels, Citi added, as it slashed target prices again from its lowered estimates on March 4. 

Singtel freezes all wages except for operational and support staff

GROUP chief executive Chua Sock Koong said the group needed to strengthen its financial resilience and eliminate more costs to ensure its long-term competitiveness.

SIA, Emirates waive change fees for March flights amid virus outbreak

AS the Covid-19 virus outbreak upends travel plans to more countries around the world, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Emirates have said they will waive some fees for changing flight tickets issued in March.

Accrelist: CPIB probing S$5,000 annual hongbao to unit's customer

A S$5,000 hongbao (red packet) to a customer was one of the focal points in a recent Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe involving the executive chairman of Accrelist and its subsidiary Jubilee Industries Holdings, Terence Tea, and two Jubilee senior management staff. 

The STI today

Government & Economy

Thailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

Malaysia names new anti-graft agency chief to lead 1MDB probe

Australian PM mulls cash handout as part of fiscal stimulus: Sky News

Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff by Malaysia, Thailand over virus fears

Japan monitoring market moves as stocks plunge, yen soars: Suga

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 06:09 PM
Technology

China firm develops system to recognise faces behind coronavirus masks

[BEIJING] A Chinese company says it has developed the country's first facial recognition technology that can...

Mar 9, 2020 05:55 PM
Stocks

Oil-related stocks take big hits on Monday, STI down 6%

SINGAPORE equities faced strong sell-offs on Monday as fears continue to escalate over Covid-19 but the local market...

Mar 9, 2020 05:37 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX appoints Ng Yao Loong as deputy CFO from April 1

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be appointing a new deputy chief financial officer who will take over as chief...

Mar 9, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 58.94...

Mar 9, 2020 05:10 PM
Garage

Grab confirms one employee at Marina One office infected with Covid-19

ONE employee based in Grab's corporate office at Marina One West Tower tested positive for Covid-19 on March 7, the...

