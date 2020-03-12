You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 6:30 PM

doc79o3hyrzhbm1nfsb6kc5_doc6vn4n6kh4x29qufcjq4.jpg
The outlook for 2020 is a lot more uncertain given the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: SPH

Employment growth slowed in Q4, 2020 outlook 'a lot more uncertain': MOM

THE outlook for 2020 is a lot more uncertain given the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and it would be "unrealistic" to expect employment growth to be high and unemployment low.

Ascott Residence Trust buys Sydney serviced apartments for A$46m

THE Quest serviced residence, in Sydney’s second-largest business district of Macquarie Park, will fall under a master lease agreement and add to the stapled group's stream of stable income.

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) on Thursday said it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Shanghai Longjian Hospital Management Co.

PropertyGuru expands into home financing with new mortgage marketplace

THE South-east Asian real estate portal on Thursday said its latest venture aims to "help Singaporeans save money on their home loans for the long term and simplify their home-buying journey". 

M1 lays off 50 workers amid digitalisation push

AS part of its digital transformation plan, M1 has restructured to create new roles while other existing roles were outsourced, redesigned or made redundant.

STI finishes at 4-year low on Thursday as Covid-19 driven global rout continues

THE STI closed 105.08 points or 3.8 per cent lower at 2,678.64, the lowest closing level since March 2016.

IMDA suspends Zero Mobile's licence on failure to address outstanding billing disputes

Singapore identifying citizens at Malaysia Islamic meeting with reported Covid-19 cases

Thailand reports biggest daily rise in new novel coronavirus cases

Hubei province to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

Thailand's economic fundamentals strong despite virus, no VAT cut: finance ministry

Bank of Japan watching developments, ready to respond further: Kuroda

Mar 12, 2020 06:15 PM
Stocks

STI finishes at 4-year low on Thursday as Covid-19 driven global rout continues

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) continued to bleed on Thursday, finishing at a four-year low after the World...

Mar 12, 2020 05:31 PM
Garage

Temasek unit joins ShopBack's band of backers

SINGAPORE state investment firm Temasek recently invested in cashback startup ShopBack, alongside some existing...

Mar 12, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 24.4...

Mar 12, 2020 04:45 PM
Technology

M1 lays off 50 workers amid digitalisation push

TELCO M1 has laid off 50 employees as it moves forward with digitalisation efforts, it told ...

Mar 12, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with steep losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks took another beating Thursday after US President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel...

