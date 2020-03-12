The outlook for 2020 is a lot more uncertain given the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stories you might have missed

Employment growth slowed in Q4, 2020 outlook 'a lot more uncertain': MOM

THE outlook for 2020 is a lot more uncertain given the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and it would be "unrealistic" to expect employment growth to be high and unemployment low.

Ascott Residence Trust buys Sydney serviced apartments for A$46m

THE Quest serviced residence, in Sydney’s second-largest business district of Macquarie Park, will fall under a master lease agreement and add to the stapled group's stream of stable income.

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) on Thursday said it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Shanghai Longjian Hospital Management Co.

PropertyGuru expands into home financing with new mortgage marketplace

THE South-east Asian real estate portal on Thursday said its latest venture aims to "help Singaporeans save money on their home loans for the long term and simplify their home-buying journey".

M1 lays off 50 workers amid digitalisation push

AS part of its digital transformation plan, M1 has restructured to create new roles while other existing roles were outsourced, redesigned or made redundant.

STI finishes at 4-year low on Thursday as Covid-19 driven global rout continues

THE STI closed 105.08 points or 3.8 per cent lower at 2,678.64, the lowest closing level since March 2016.