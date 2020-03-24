You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Singapore Airlines' (SIA) pilots will be placed on compulsory no-pay leave (CNPL) of between four and seven days a month starting Apr 1 as the airline and its unions work together to save jobs in what has been described as an unprecedented crisis for global aviation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stories you might have missed

Compulsory no-pay leave for SIA pilots starts April amid coronavirus hit

CAPTAINS will take seven days of compulsory no-pay leave per month, while First Officers and Second Officers will take five days and four days a month respectively.

Economists expect MAS to flatten S$NEER slope in upcoming review

OCBC, UOB, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are expecting the slope of the S$NEER to flatten or head towards neutral, which would mean a zero appreciation path.

Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss

THE loss was largely due to a 12.2 per cent or S$159 million increase in total insurance claims paid out last year and the five largest segments – motor, health, property, employer's liability and travel, which make up 70 per cent of the general insurance market – recorded a combined underwriting loss of S$43.4 million in 2019.

SGX waives shareholder approval requirement for Golden Energy's A$70m JV investment

THE waiver stated Golden Energy was required to consult SGX on whether shareholder approval was needed for any investment beyond the initial A$70 million.

mm2 reports positive cash flow amid coronavirus disruptions

THE company said its collection of trade receivables had not been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it had refinanced its loan facility after entering a five-year secured loan of S$115 million with United Overseas Bank on March 21.

The STI today

STI has another ‘Turnaround Tuesday’, closes 5.8% higher

IT closed 128.57 points or 5.8 per cent higher at 2,362.05, its best session since April 2009.
 

Government & Economy

Singapore lends assistance to Philippines to fight Covid-19

Most of India under lockdown as coronavirus appears in small towns

China health commission says virus transmission risks remain

Temasek's biggest shareholdings fall US$23.5b in 3 months

Thailand to declare 1-month emergency on March 26

Hong Kong bans non-residents amid Covid-19 outbreak, says bars can't serve alcohol

