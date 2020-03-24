Singapore Airlines' (SIA) pilots will be placed on compulsory no-pay leave (CNPL) of between four and seven days a month starting Apr 1 as the airline and its unions work together to save jobs in what has been described as an unprecedented crisis for global aviation.

Stories you might have missed

CAPTAINS will take seven days of compulsory no-pay leave per month, while First Officers and Second Officers will take five days and four days a month respectively.

Economists expect MAS to flatten S$NEER slope in upcoming review

OCBC, UOB, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are expecting the slope of the S$NEER to flatten or head towards neutral, which would mean a zero appreciation path.

Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss

THE loss was largely due to a 12.2 per cent or S$159 million increase in total insurance claims paid out last year and the five largest segments – motor, health, property, employer's liability and travel, which make up 70 per cent of the general insurance market – recorded a combined underwriting loss of S$43.4 million in 2019.

SGX waives shareholder approval requirement for Golden Energy's A$70m JV investment

THE waiver stated Golden Energy was required to consult SGX on whether shareholder approval was needed for any investment beyond the initial A$70 million.

mm2 reports positive cash flow amid coronavirus disruptions

THE company said its collection of trade receivables had not been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it had refinanced its loan facility after entering a five-year secured loan of S$115 million with United Overseas Bank on March 21.

The STI today

STI has another ‘Turnaround Tuesday’, closes 5.8% higher

IT closed 128.57 points or 5.8 per cent higher at 2,362.05, its best session since April 2009.

