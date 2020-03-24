You are here
Compulsory no-pay leave for SIA pilots starts April amid coronavirus hit
CAPTAINS will take seven days of compulsory no-pay leave per month, while First Officers and Second Officers will take five days and four days a month respectively.
Economists expect MAS to flatten S$NEER slope in upcoming review
OCBC, UOB, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are expecting the slope of the S$NEER to flatten or head towards neutral, which would mean a zero appreciation path.
Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss
THE loss was largely due to a 12.2 per cent or S$159 million increase in total insurance claims paid out last year and the five largest segments – motor, health, property, employer's liability and travel, which make up 70 per cent of the general insurance market – recorded a combined underwriting loss of S$43.4 million in 2019.
SGX waives shareholder approval requirement for Golden Energy's A$70m JV investment
THE waiver stated Golden Energy was required to consult SGX on whether shareholder approval was needed for any investment beyond the initial A$70 million.
mm2 reports positive cash flow amid coronavirus disruptions
THE company said its collection of trade receivables had not been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it had refinanced its loan facility after entering a five-year secured loan of S$115 million with United Overseas Bank on March 21.
The STI today
STI has another ‘Turnaround Tuesday’, closes 5.8% higher
IT closed 128.57 points or 5.8 per cent higher at 2,362.05, its best session since April 2009.