Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Solidarity Budget: S$5.1b package to be funded by S$4b of past reserves
THIS includes increased wage offsets in April, enhanced eligibility for self-employed income relief, waiving foreign worker levies in April, providing higher rental waivers, and a S$600 cash payout for all adult Singaporeans.
- S$600 cash payout for all Singaporeans above 21
- All firms to get 75% wage subsidies under enhanced Jobs Support Scheme
- Government risk share of loans raised from 80% to 90%
- More rental support for govt's industrial, office, agri tenants
- April's foreign worker levy waived
- More self-employed persons to get cash payouts under expanded criteria
Changi Airport suspends operations at T2 for 18 months
THE suspension begins on May 1, with airlines there to be relocated to the airport's remaining terminals. Singapore Airlines will consolidate its operations in T3.
NTUC to help administer applications, appeals for self-employed income relief
FIRST announced in the supplementary Resilience Budget, SIRS will give three quarterly cash payouts of S$3,000 each to eligible self-employed Singaporeans, in May, July, and October.
SIA, SIA Engg, Scoot and SATS to send 17,500 staff for skills upgrading
NTUC added that this will translate to a total of over 39,500 days of training for aviation workers.
CapitaLand reopens all China malls, posts rise in residential sales
THE group's four malls in Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - reopened on April 2 after receiving clearance from local authorities.
The STI today
STI gains 3.4% as market absorbs Solidarity Budget measures
THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 81.30 points or 3.4 per cent at 2,470.59 points.