A supplementary S$5.1 billion Solidarity Budget was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Monday, to support households and businesses through the four-week circuit breaker period to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stories you might have missed

Solidarity Budget: S$5.1b package to be funded by S$4b of past reserves

THIS includes increased wage offsets in April, enhanced eligibility for self-employed income relief, waiving foreign worker levies in April, providing higher rental waivers, and a S$600 cash payout for all adult Singaporeans.

Changi Airport suspends operations at T2 for 18 months

THE suspension begins on May 1, with airlines there to be relocated to the airport's remaining terminals. Singapore Airlines will consolidate its operations in T3.

NTUC to help administer applications, appeals for self-employed income relief

FIRST announced in the supplementary Resilience Budget, SIRS will give three quarterly cash payouts of S$3,000 each to eligible self-employed Singaporeans, in May, July, and October.

SIA, SIA Engg, Scoot and SATS to send 17,500 staff for skills upgrading

NTUC added that this will translate to a total of over 39,500 days of training for aviation workers.

CapitaLand reopens all China malls, posts rise in residential sales

THE group's four malls in Wuhan - the epicentre of the outbreak - reopened on April 2 after receiving clearance from local authorities.

The STI today

STI gains 3.4% as market absorbs Solidarity Budget measures

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday up 81.30 points or 3.4 per cent at 2,470.59 points.

