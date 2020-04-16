Debt-laden offshore and marine group Swiber Holdings, currently in judicial management, has started discussions with a third party with a view to set out the broad terms of a possible restructuring deal in a term sheet.

Stories you might have missed

Swiber in talks for possible US$200m cash investment, bond issuance

THE potential investor is a Middle East-based oil and gas conglomerate, offshore support vessel owner Swiber said in a bourse filing.

Construction tech startup Novade completes Series B funding

CONSTRUCTION tech startup Novade has completed its Series B funding with lead investors SIG and Vulcan Capital, the company announced on Wednesday.

Perennial sells stake in 111 Somerset to Stanley Ho’s Shun Tak for S$155m

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings is divesting its entire 30-per-cent stake in 111 Somerset, known locally as TripleOne Somerset, to gambling mogul Stanley Ho’s Shun Tak Holdings for S$155.1 million in cash.

Reefknot, Mastercard co-lead US$11m funding round for UK fintech Previse

EXISTING investors US-based venture capital (VC) firm Bessemer Venture Partners, UK-based VC firm Hambro Perks and fintech-focused UK fund Augmentum Fintech also participated.

Revolut, PolicyPal, Stashaway team up to offer medical personnel cashback, Covid-19 insurance

FINTECH startups Revolut, PolicyPal and StashAway are offering Singapore medical personnel debit card cashback , free Covid-19 insurance and six months of free investing service, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

DBS donating S$10.5m to help communities in Asia hard hit by Covid-19

THE amount will translate to about 4.5 million meals and care packs to affected individuals across its six key markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

The STI today

STI up 0.3%, Covid-19 continues to dent investor sentiment

THE Straits Times Index ended Thursday up 6.69 points or 0.3 per cent at 2,612.25 points.