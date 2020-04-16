You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Swiber in talks for possible US$200m cash investment, bond issuance
THE potential investor is a Middle East-based oil and gas conglomerate, offshore support vessel owner Swiber said in a bourse filing.
Construction tech startup Novade completes Series B funding
CONSTRUCTION tech startup Novade has completed its Series B funding with lead investors SIG and Vulcan Capital, the company announced on Wednesday.
Perennial sells stake in 111 Somerset to Stanley Ho’s Shun Tak for S$155m
PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings is divesting its entire 30-per-cent stake in 111 Somerset, known locally as TripleOne Somerset, to gambling mogul Stanley Ho’s Shun Tak Holdings for S$155.1 million in cash.
Reefknot, Mastercard co-lead US$11m funding round for UK fintech Previse
EXISTING investors US-based venture capital (VC) firm Bessemer Venture Partners, UK-based VC firm Hambro Perks and fintech-focused UK fund Augmentum Fintech also participated.
Revolut, PolicyPal, Stashaway team up to offer medical personnel cashback, Covid-19 insurance
FINTECH startups Revolut, PolicyPal and StashAway are offering Singapore medical personnel debit card cashback , free Covid-19 insurance and six months of free investing service, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
DBS donating S$10.5m to help communities in Asia hard hit by Covid-19
THE amount will translate to about 4.5 million meals and care packs to affected individuals across its six key markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.
The STI today
STI up 0.3%, Covid-19 continues to dent investor sentiment
THE Straits Times Index ended Thursday up 6.69 points or 0.3 per cent at 2,612.25 points.