Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Debt-laden offshore and marine group Swiber Holdings, currently in judicial management, has started discussions with a third party with a view to set out the broad terms of a possible restructuring deal in a term sheet.
Swiber in talks for possible US$200m cash investment, bond issuance

THE potential investor is a Middle East-based oil and gas conglomerate, offshore support vessel owner Swiber said in a bourse filing.

Construction tech startup Novade completes Series B funding 

CONSTRUCTION tech startup Novade has completed its Series B funding with lead investors SIG and Vulcan Capital, the company announced on Wednesday. 

Perennial sells stake in 111 Somerset to Stanley Ho’s Shun Tak for S$155m

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings is divesting its entire 30-per-cent stake in 111 Somerset, known locally as TripleOne Somerset, to gambling mogul Stanley Ho’s Shun Tak Holdings for S$155.1 million in cash. 

Reefknot, Mastercard co-lead US$11m funding round for UK fintech Previse

EXISTING investors US-based venture capital (VC) firm Bessemer Venture Partners, UK-based VC firm Hambro Perks and fintech-focused UK fund Augmentum Fintech also participated.

Revolut, PolicyPal, Stashaway team up to offer medical personnel cashback, Covid-19 insurance

FINTECH startups Revolut, PolicyPal and StashAway are offering Singapore medical personnel debit card cashback , free Covid-19 insurance and six months of free investing service, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. 

DBS donating S$10.5m to help communities in Asia hard hit by Covid-19

THE amount will translate to about 4.5 million meals and care packs to affected individuals across its six key markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan. 

STI up 0.3%, Covid-19 continues to dent investor sentiment

THE Straits Times Index ended Thursday up 6.69 points or 0.3 per cent at 2,612.25 points.

Government & Economy

Prosecution seeks 6-8 weeks' jail for man who allegedly breached SHN to deliver newspapers

China says has not seen large-scale exodus of foreign capital amid coronavirus outbreak

Australia's top casinos flag big layoffs, new debt funding to combat virus

Crunch time for world's supply chains to deliver masks and meat

IMF head says UK should seek longer Brexit transition

New Zealand mulls plan to ease Covid-19 lockdown

Apr 16, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Apr 16, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Apr 16, 2020 05:16 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close slightly lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.26...

Apr 16, 2020 04:52 PM
Government & Economy

Prosecution seeks 6-8 weeks' jail for man who allegedly breached SHN to deliver newspapers

[SINGAPORE] The prosecution is seeking a jail term of between six to eight weeks for a man who allegedly breached...

Apr 16, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished down on Thursday after a negative cue from Wall Street and with investors...

