Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 6:30 PM


SIA expects to report a small operating profit, but a net loss, for the full year ending March 31, owing mainly to fuel hedging losses.
SIA warns of first yearly loss due to Covid-19 and fuel hedging losses

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) expects to report a small operating profit, but a net loss, for the full year ending March 31, owing mainly to fuel hedging losses, it said on Friday.

Singapore banks see hefty provisions yank down Q1 earnings

SINGAPORE banks posted lower earnings in the first quarter after fattening their provisions to cushion against economic stresses brought on by the virus outbreak, as well as against some of their oil-and-gas exposure. 

IPOS chief officially appointed to top job at Wipo, to start on Oct 1

THE Intellectual Property Office of Singapore's (IPOS) chief executive Daren Tang is the first Singaporean to helm the UN agency and Wipo's first director general from Asia. 

Traders cry foul from loss on SIA leveraged shorts over ex-right pricing

MANY traders saw their entire positions in the 5x Short Singapore Airlines (SIA) daily leverage certificates (DLCs) go to zero on Wednesday when SIA shares rose more than 20 per cent upon trading ex-rights.

Impossible Foods lets F&B outlets resell patties to consumers; hints at retail launch

IT is now possible for consumers to purchase its 2.27kg “Impossible burger brick” packs, in their raw form, from local restaurants such as Fatboy’s, Park Bench Deli and the Goodburger, or directly through its distributor, Classic Fine Foods.

MAS bans 2 ex-bank staff, 2 ex-insurance agents for fraud, dishonest conduct

THEY are prohibited from providing financial advisory services, taking part in the management of, acting as a director of, or becoming a substantial shareholder of any financial advisory firm under the Financial Advisers Act.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

STI almost flat on Friday, 1.23% lower for the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) barely made it to the rally party that the Asian markets were in, as the Singapore 30-constituent index was only marginally up 0.01 per cent or 0.28 points at 2,591.88 points.

Government & Economy

China says it supports WHO-led review of global pandemic response

Coronavirus came from bats, can infect cats, ferrets: WHO

Taiwan warns on China-US trade frictions as exports tick down

Japan tightens rules on foreign stakes in 518 firms, citing national security

German spy agency doubts US 'China lab' coronavirus accusations: report

Australia annoyed as US pushes Wuhan lab Covid-19 theory

