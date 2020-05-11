Stories you might have missed

At least 38 Airbnb employees laid off in Singapore as part of global retrenchment

AFFECTED Singapore employees include executives in customer service, sales, marketing, IT, design and business development roles.

SGX to drop minimum trading price rule from June 1, but tightens financial watch-list criteria

THE Singapore Exchange will soon do away with its minimum trading price rule for mainboard-listed companies, after finding “broad support from market participants” in last year’s public consultation, its regulatory arm said on Monday.

Market turnover value of ETFs more than doubles to S$469m in April: SGX

THE total securities market turnover value rose 35 per cent on the year to S$29.6 billion in April, while the securities daily average value, or SDAV, grew by 35 per cent to S$1.41 billion.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'reviewing' if it should defer perp coupon in June

THE Indonesian retail landlord was addressing concerns over how it will manage its cash-flow uncertainty as Covid-19 has caused it to forgo 1.5 months of rental income, with no guarantee as to when its malls can reopen.

DBS Bank joins blockchain trade-finance network Contour

DBS Bank has joined Contour's network, which is built on R3's Corda and digitalises global trade processes such as the creation, exchange, approval and issuance of letters of credit (LCs).

Biotech startup Hummingbird raises extra US$6m in extended Series B funding

SINGAPORE-BASED Hummingbird Bioscience, which is developing antibody drugs for cancer treatment, has raised an additional US$6 million, closing its extended Series B funding round at US$25 million, it said on Monday.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares drift up, confusion over SIA value

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,597.85 and closed at 2,611.31, up 19.43 points or 0.75 per cent.

