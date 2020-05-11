You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, May 11, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Affected Singapore employees include executives in customer service, sales, marketing, IT, design and business development roles.  
At least 38 Airbnb employees laid off in Singapore as part of global retrenchment

SGX to drop minimum trading price rule from June 1, but tightens financial watch-list criteria

THE Singapore Exchange will soon do away with its minimum trading price rule for mainboard-listed companies, after finding “broad support from market participants” in last year’s public consultation, its regulatory arm said on Monday.

Market turnover value of ETFs more than doubles to S$469m in April: SGX

THE total securities market turnover value rose 35 per cent on the year to S$29.6 billion in April, while the securities daily average value, or SDAV, grew by 35 per cent to S$1.41 billion.

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust 'reviewing' if it should defer perp coupon in June

THE Indonesian retail landlord was addressing concerns over how it will manage its cash-flow uncertainty as Covid-19 has caused it to forgo 1.5 months of rental income, with no guarantee as to when its malls can reopen.

DBS Bank joins blockchain trade-finance network Contour

DBS Bank has joined Contour's network, which is built on R3's Corda and digitalises global trade processes such as the creation, exchange, approval and issuance of letters of credit (LCs).

Biotech startup Hummingbird raises extra US$6m in extended Series B funding

SINGAPORE-BASED Hummingbird Bioscience, which is developing antibody drugs for cancer treatment, has raised an additional US$6 million, closing its extended Series B funding round at US$25 million, it said on Monday. 

Singapore shares drift up, confusion over SIA value

THE Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,597.85 and closed at 2,611.31, up 19.43 points or 0.75 per cent.
 

Singapore Racecourse areas to serve as Covid-19 recovery facilities

More than 2,000 Singapore SMEs, heartland retailers to benefit from new e-commerce solution

486 new coronavirus cases, taking tally in Singapore to 23,822

Singapore seeks swab testers, blood takers as Covid-19 cases grow

Cement maker LafargeHolcim's deal to sell Philippines business collapses

Iran warship accidentally 'hit by missile' during exercises: state TV

May 11, 2020 06:18 PM
SINGAPORE shares kicked off the week on a higher note on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street as countries prepare...

May 11, 2020 06:14 PM
Wilmar Q1 net profit down 12.7% on investments, but coronavirus fuels consumer staples demand

MAINBOARD-LISTED agri-business group Wilmar International saw profit tumble in the first quarter from mark-to-market...

May 11, 2020 05:51 PM
THE Singapore Exchange will soon do away with its minimum trading price rule for mainboard-listed companies, after...

May 11, 2020 05:20 PM
Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.38...

May 11, 2020 05:07 PM
Medical tourism drop hits core of Thailand's Bumrungrad Hospital

[BANGKOK] Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl said the plunge in medical tourists traveling to Thailand amid the coronavirus...

