Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 6:30 PM

Employment fell by a record 103,500 in the second quarter of the year, a staggering four times the previous record contraction - in the first quarter - of 25,600.
Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Singapore to support precision engineering growth with 1,500 vacancies on offer

ENHANCED measures are under way to help Singapore companies in growth sectors "pull apart from the competition", Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Monday, even as the precision engineering sector was singled out for attention.

Mapletree Industrial Trust to buy US data centre for up to US$262.1m

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust (MIT) is proposing to acquire a data centre and office in the US state of Virginia for between US$200.6 million and US$262.1 million, subject to the calibration of terms.

Hong Lai Huat unit to buy Cambodia land plot for US$22.5m

THE mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the subsidiary, Public Housing Development (Cambodia), acquired the 1.2-hectare freehold land plot, located in Toul Kork district in the Cambodian capital.

AMTD fund invests S$11.5m in five Singapore-based fintech startups

THE AMTD Singapore Solidarity Fund has made its first batch of investments, totalling S$11.5 million, into five Singapore-based fintech companies: Funding Societies, Active.ai, CardUp, TranSwap and PolicyPal.

SGTech starts fund to help SMEs in Singapore digitalise

THE SME "Stronger Together, Aiding Recovery" fund is starting out with S$660,000, comprising amounts pledged by Facebook, an association member, and Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

STB, Klook ink S$2m partnership to promote domestic tourism, local businesses

THE tie-up falls under the S$45 million SingapoRediscovers campaign, which kicked off in July with some 80 promotions across categories such as dining, attractions and accommodation.

Singapore stocks begin week on softer note

THE benchmark Straits Times Index closed at 2,482.55, down 7.54 points or 0.3 per cent
 

Government & Economy

Suga wins party vote, likely to be next Japan PM

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Singapore, Japan mediation centres sign MOU to provide expedited mediation amid pandemic

Temasek upsizes medium-term note programme to US$25b

Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to head warnings

Sep 14, 2020 06:14 PM
Stocks

SINGAPORE stocks ended Monday on a broadly weaker note, amid waves of late afternoon selling.

Sep 14, 2020 05:59 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS chairman explores merger with Credit Suisse

[ZURICH] The chairmen of UBS and Credit Suisse are exploring a potential merger to create one of Europe's largest...

Sep 14, 2020 05:30 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.51...

Sep 14, 2020 05:23 PM
Garage

Alibaba in talks to invest US$3b in Grab

[SINGAPORE] Alibaba Group Holding is in talks to invest US$3 billion into Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant Grab...

Sep 14, 2020 04:30 PM
Real Estate

Epic Suisse plans to raise 200m Swiss francs from IPO

[ZURICH] Commercial real estate company Epic Suisse AG said on Monday it wanted to raise around 200 million Swiss...

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

Broker's take: UOBKH upgrades StarHub to 'buy' on recovery plan

