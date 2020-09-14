Employment fell by a record 103,500 in the second quarter of the year, a staggering four times the previous record contraction - in the first quarter - of 25,600.

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Singapore to support precision engineering growth with 1,500 vacancies on offer

ENHANCED measures are under way to help Singapore companies in growth sectors "pull apart from the competition", Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Monday, even as the precision engineering sector was singled out for attention.

Mapletree Industrial Trust to buy US data centre for up to US$262.1m

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust (MIT) is proposing to acquire a data centre and office in the US state of Virginia for between US$200.6 million and US$262.1 million, subject to the calibration of terms.

Hong Lai Huat unit to buy Cambodia land plot for US$22.5m

THE mainboard-listed company said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the subsidiary, Public Housing Development (Cambodia), acquired the 1.2-hectare freehold land plot, located in Toul Kork district in the Cambodian capital.

AMTD fund invests S$11.5m in five Singapore-based fintech startups

THE AMTD Singapore Solidarity Fund has made its first batch of investments, totalling S$11.5 million, into five Singapore-based fintech companies: Funding Societies, Active.ai, CardUp, TranSwap and PolicyPal.

SGTech starts fund to help SMEs in Singapore digitalise

THE SME "Stronger Together, Aiding Recovery" fund is starting out with S$660,000, comprising amounts pledged by Facebook, an association member, and Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

STB, Klook ink S$2m partnership to promote domestic tourism, local businesses

THE tie-up falls under the S$45 million SingapoRediscovers campaign, which kicked off in July with some 80 promotions across categories such as dining, attractions and accommodation.

The STI today

Singapore stocks begin week on softer note

THE benchmark Straits Times Index closed at 2,482.55, down 7.54 points or 0.3 per cent

