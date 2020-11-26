Rising demand for tech roles in the industry continues to outstrip the ability to build up the relevant skills, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore

Stories you might have missed

Job gains in financial sector may belie skills mismatch for tech roles

RISING demand for tech roles in the industry continues to outstrip the ability to build up the relevant skills, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Singapore industrial production sees surprise 0.9% fall in October

SINGAPORE'S factory output fell 0.9 per cent year on year in October with a decline in electronics output and poorer biomedical performance, confounding economists' expectations of a 7.3 per cent growth.

Singapore remains competitive despite Covid-19: MOF

THIS is reflected in the Economic Development Board's effort to secure S$13 billion of fixed asset investment commitments in the first four months of 2020, amid the Covid-19 crisis, which indicates businesses' confidence in Singapore.

URA, HDB release sale sites at Tengah, Ang Mo Kio

TAKEN together, the two sites with a lease period of 99 years each, can yield about 985 residential units, though the actual number of dwelling units provided by the developer may vary.

LTA awards S$932.8m contract to build Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link

PENTA-OCEAN Construction bagged the S$932.8 million contract, which covers the construction of the Woodlands North station for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, tunnels as well as the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) building in Singapore.

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors’ personal data fined S$120,000

SECUR Solutions Group stored the files containing copies of the database in a storage server that was designated for the purposes of testing and development and not for storing personal data or other confidential information.

The STI today

Singapore shares falter even as regional markets advance; STI down 0.4%

THE benchmark Straits Times Index ended Thursday down 12.07 points or 0.4 per cent at 2,857.48.