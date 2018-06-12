US President Donald Trump said he had forged a "good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the start of a historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, as the two men sought ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged on Tuesday to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while Washington committed to provide security guarantees for its old enemy.

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

PRICES of private condominiums and apartments continued their climb in May to hit a new high, although volumes slightly dipped according to flash data from real estate portal SRX Property released on Tuesday.

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

RETAIL sales continued its lacklustre streak in April, ticking up marginally by 0.4 per cent compared to a year ago, dragged down by a sharp dip in computer and telecommunications equipment.

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

MAINBOARD-LISTED Frasers Property said that its Frasers Hospitality business has opened Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin - its second property in Tianjin - on Tuesday, as the property developer looks to double its footprint in China over the next few years.

Singapore back in the top 20 list of world's priciest cities for expats

SINGAPORE swung back into the top 20 list of the most expensive cities in the world for expatriats, due in part to a strengthening currency.

Malaysian financier Jho Low hiding in Macau: report

MALAYSIAN authorities are unable to pursue Mr Low, who is better known as Jho Low, as the country does not have an extradition treaty with Macau, the paper said citing a government source.

Singapore shares close 0.32% lower

THE Singapore bourse shrugged off the “better-than-expected” outcome of the historic US-North Korea summit held in the city state with the key Straits Times Index retreating 11 points or 0.32 per cent to finish at 3,430.69 on Tuesday.