You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 6:30 PM

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
For the Q2 price index, landed properties led the price rise by increasing by 4.1 per cent, compared with the 1.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
PRIVATE residential prices in Q2 continued their recovery with its fourth straight quarter of increase as transaction volumes also soared, but the impact of cooling measures that took effect early July will likely moderate growth for the rest of the year, analysts said.  

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA
THIS is a smaller gain compared with the 2.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter and also marks the fourth consecutive quarter-on-quarter rise in the index since it last bottomed in the second quarter of last year.  

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%
PUBLIC housing data released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (July 27) showed that there were 5,941 resale transactions from April to June this year, up from 4,458 in the first three months of the year. 

Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
STANDING on a 1.2-hectare site, the resort complex comprises the 269-room Crowne Plaza Hotel currently operated by IHG, management rights for the 104-room Gold Tower, retail space, a tavern, 15 function venues and multiple food and beverage outlets, including Queensland's only revolving restaurant.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Unemployment, retrenchments in Singapore up slightly in Q2: MOM
THE Singapore labour market showed signs of slowing down in the second quarter of the year after a sustained pickup since June last year, preliminary estimates released on Friday by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) showed. 

Grab defends its Uber merger to Singapore competition watchdog, says has kept to pre-merger pricing
GRAB said on Friday it disagreed with the Singaporean anti-monopoly watchdog's assessment that its takeover of Uber's operations had harmed competition and called the commission's suggested measure of removing exclusivity arrangements with drivers as "one-sided".

ComfortDelGro to buy up to 1,200 hybrid Hyundai cabs
THE dominant taxi operator started taking delivery of the first batch of 200 cabs in the second quarter of this year, and called a tender in May for 500 more.

Corporate Earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Friday
SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 3.62 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,324.98.  

 

Government & Economy

Unemployment, retrenchments in Singapore up slightly in Q2: MOM

Ex-lawyer says Trump knew of 2016 meeting with Russians: report

Japanese finance minister Aso wants G-20 meetings to "nip crises in the bud"

Aircraft carrying remains of US Korean War dead arrives in South Korea

China's June industrial profits rise 20% y-o-y

Vast crowd rallies for Cambodia ruling party before uncontested vote

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

CP view w pool.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening