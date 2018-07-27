For the Q2 price index, landed properties led the price rise by increasing by 4.1 per cent, compared with the 1.9 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs

PRIVATE residential prices in Q2 continued their recovery with its fourth straight quarter of increase as transaction volumes also soared, but the impact of cooling measures that took effect early July will likely moderate growth for the rest of the year, analysts said.

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

THIS is a smaller gain compared with the 2.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter and also marks the fourth consecutive quarter-on-quarter rise in the index since it last bottomed in the second quarter of last year.

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

PUBLIC housing data released by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (July 27) showed that there were 5,941 resale transactions from April to June this year, up from 4,458 in the first three months of the year.

Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m

STANDING on a 1.2-hectare site, the resort complex comprises the 269-room Crowne Plaza Hotel currently operated by IHG, management rights for the 104-room Gold Tower, retail space, a tavern, 15 function venues and multiple food and beverage outlets, including Queensland's only revolving restaurant.

Unemployment, retrenchments in Singapore up slightly in Q2: MOM

THE Singapore labour market showed signs of slowing down in the second quarter of the year after a sustained pickup since June last year, preliminary estimates released on Friday by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) showed.

Grab defends its Uber merger to Singapore competition watchdog, says has kept to pre-merger pricing

GRAB said on Friday it disagreed with the Singaporean anti-monopoly watchdog's assessment that its takeover of Uber's operations had harmed competition and called the commission's suggested measure of removing exclusivity arrangements with drivers as "one-sided".

ComfortDelGro to buy up to 1,200 hybrid Hyundai cabs

THE dominant taxi operator started taking delivery of the first batch of 200 cabs in the second quarter of this year, and called a tender in May for 500 more.

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 3.62 points, or 0.1 per cent to 3,324.98.