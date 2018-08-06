SGX amends listing rules after MAS accepts corporate governance council’s recommendations

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday said it will make amendments to its listing rules following the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) acceptance of a slew of recommendations to encourage board renewal and diversity as well as strengthen director independence.

OCBC mulls 'digital bank' in Indonesia

OCBC is pursuing an idea of a "digital bank" in Indonesia, said its chief executive officer Samuel Tsien on Monday at the bank's results briefing, as Singapore's second-largest bank looks to join its peers in launching banking for mobile-savvy customers in this region.

Singtel, CapitaLand Mall Trust top corporate governance rankings again

Singapore's most well-governed and transparent listed companies were unveiled on Monday, with Singtel topping the annual Singapore Governance and Transparency Index (SGTI) ranking in the general category for the fourth consecutive year, and CapitaLand Mall Trust leading the real estate investment trust (Reit) and business trust category for the second year.

Noble to boost new trading holding company bond issuance from US$280m to US$300m

Commodities trader Noble Group on Monday gave an update on its fianncial restructuring, saying that following further engagement with its ad hoc group of creditors it has agreed to increase the total issuance of the new trading holding company bonds from US$280 million as at June 22, 2018, to US$300 million.

Court rules in favour of PACC Offshore in claims over failed property purchase

PACC Offshore Services said on Monday (Aug 6) that the Singapore court has ruled in its favour on its counterclaim for the return of a deposit made to Kensteel Engineering Pte Ltd over a failed Singapore property purchase, with costs to be determined at a later date.

Singapore shares end higher on Monday

SINGAPORE shares closed 0.6 per cent higher, with the Straits Times Index up 19.61 points to 3,285.34 on Monday. About 1.87 billion shares worth S$1.18 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.