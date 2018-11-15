Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) laughs with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during a group photograph session with ASEAN leaders during the 21st ASEAN - China Summit, part of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, 14 November 2018.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

TWO agreements penned between financial agencies will pave the way for China and Singapore to collaborate on fintech innovations and cross-border supervision of futures exchanges and intermediaries.

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

RIDING on its vision to build the “Asean e-wallet” of choice, Grab on Thursday announced a remittance offering that will allow both banked and unbanked users to remit money instantly and securely to receivers in another country using their GrabPay wallets.

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 487 private homes last month, falling nearly 48 per cent from the 932 units moved in September, owing to an absence of major launches in October.

Noble says debt revamp schemes granted court sanctions

THE English Court sanctioned the English scheme on Tuesday while the Bermuda Court issued the order sanctioning the Bermuda scheme on Wednesday.

Energy Market Company offers portal to help Singapore firms procure electricity

EMC’s PowerSelect online portal, which has 11 electricity retailers on board to date, serves businesses with an average monthly consumption of at least 10 MWh (megawatt-hour), equivalent to a monthly electricity bill of at least S$2,000.

Jetstar joins Scoot, SIA in ceasing pre-selection of travel insurance in online bookings

LOCAL airline Jetstar Asia Airways has joined Scoot Tigerair and Singapore Airlines (SIA) in ceasing the pre-selection of travel insurance for consumers, after the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) engaged the three airlines to be more transparent in their ticket pricing and booking process.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 11.34 points to 3,054.53.