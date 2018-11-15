You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades
TWO agreements penned between financial agencies will pave the way for China and Singapore to collaborate on fintech innovations and cross-border supervision of futures exchanges and intermediaries.
GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019
RIDING on its vision to build the “Asean e-wallet” of choice, Grab on Thursday announced a remittance offering that will allow both banked and unbanked users to remit money instantly and securely to receivers in another country using their GrabPay wallets.
New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches
DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 487 private homes last month, falling nearly 48 per cent from the 932 units moved in September, owing to an absence of major launches in October.
Noble says debt revamp schemes granted court sanctions
THE English Court sanctioned the English scheme on Tuesday while the Bermuda Court issued the order sanctioning the Bermuda scheme on Wednesday.
Energy Market Company offers portal to help Singapore firms procure electricity
EMC’s PowerSelect online portal, which has 11 electricity retailers on board to date, serves businesses with an average monthly consumption of at least 10 MWh (megawatt-hour), equivalent to a monthly electricity bill of at least S$2,000.
Jetstar joins Scoot, SIA in ceasing pre-selection of travel insurance in online bookings
LOCAL airline Jetstar Asia Airways has joined Scoot Tigerair and Singapore Airlines (SIA) in ceasing the pre-selection of travel insurance for consumers, after the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) engaged the three airlines to be more transparent in their ticket pricing and booking process.
Corporate earnings
- Sakae Q1 earnings fall 63.6% to S$75,000
- CDW posts 31% fall in Q3 profit on fewer customer orders
- mm2 posts 17.7% drop in Q2 earnings on higher finance expenses
The STI Today
Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Thursday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 11.34 points to 3,054.53.