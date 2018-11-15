You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 6:30 PM

fintech.jpg
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) laughs with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) during a group photograph session with ASEAN leaders during the 21st ASEAN - China Summit, part of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, 14 November 2018.
epa-efe

Stories you might have missed

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

TWO agreements penned between financial agencies will pave the way for China and Singapore to collaborate on fintech innovations and cross-border supervision of futures exchanges and intermediaries.

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

RIDING on its vision to build the “Asean e-wallet” of choice, Grab on Thursday announced a remittance offering that will allow both banked and unbanked users to remit money instantly and securely to receivers in another country using their GrabPay wallets.

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 487 private homes last month, falling nearly 48 per cent from the 932 units moved in September, owing to an absence of major launches in October. 

Noble says debt revamp schemes granted court sanctions

THE English Court sanctioned the English scheme on Tuesday while the Bermuda Court issued the order sanctioning the Bermuda scheme on Wednesday.  

Energy Market Company offers portal to help Singapore firms procure electricity

EMC’s PowerSelect online portal, which has 11 electricity retailers on board to date, serves businesses with an average monthly consumption of at least 10 MWh (megawatt-hour), equivalent to a monthly electricity bill of at least S$2,000. 

Jetstar joins Scoot, SIA in ceasing pre-selection of travel insurance in online bookings

LOCAL airline Jetstar Asia Airways has joined Scoot Tigerair and Singapore Airlines (SIA) in ceasing the pre-selection of travel insurance for consumers, after the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) engaged the three airlines to be more transparent in their ticket pricing and booking process.

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 11.34 points to 3,054.53.

Government & Economy

Britain's work and pensions minister McVey quits over Brexit deal

Britain's Brexit minister Raab quits

UK's May takes Brexit deal to rebellious MPs

Cleaners in Singapore must be paid an annual bonus of at least two weeks' pay from 2020

Malaysia charges former PM Najib's wife Rosmah with receiving bribes of RM189m

Chinese regulator orders detailed user data to fight online mobilisation

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

AK_lhlandliq_1511.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

Nov 15, 2018
Startups

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says debt revamp schemes granted court sanctions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening