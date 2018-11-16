THE members of the Future Economy Council include representatives from the government, unions, trade associations and chambers, industry, and educational and training institutions.

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

NON-electronic NODX grew 12.8 per cent after rising 11.8 per cent in the previous month, while electronic NODX fell 3.5 per cent following a 1.3 per cent decline in September, according to the latest trade figures released by trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore.

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

THE countries agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in traditional infrastructure areas such as energy and standards, and support the digital economy and new growth areas such as fintech, e-commerce, smart city solutions and deep technology, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday.

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

NOTEHOLDERS of Toys “R” Us Inc are set to take over its 85 per cent equity stake in Toys (Labuan) Holding, in a move to separate the Asian business of the toy retailer from its ultimate parent in the US.

Vanda, Shenzhen Dayshine, Raffles Capital to launch US$1.5b Asia AgriTech Fund

THE fund will invest in sustainable businesses that apply technology to agriculture and have a positive impact in alleviating poverty, raising employment and fostering financial inclusion.

Datapulse U-turns on haircare business, will sell back for less than entitled to expedite disposal

THE former media storage business announced late Thursday that it has signed a binding term sheet to sell back Malaysia-incorporated Wayco Manufacturing to Way Company for up to S$3.18 million.

Singapore shares close 1 per cent up on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on the last trading day of the week, with the Straits Times Index gaining one per cent, or 29.07 points, to 3,083.6 on Friday's close.