You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 16, 2018 - 6:30 PM

doc72sgdaimbxu154124553_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
THE members of the Future Economy Council include representatives from the government, unions, trade associations and chambers, industry, and educational and training institutions.
Bloomberg

Stories you might have missed

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

THE members of the Future Economy Council include representatives from the government, unions, trade associations and chambers, industry, and educational and training institutions.

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NON-electronic NODX grew 12.8 per cent after rising 11.8 per cent in the previous month, while electronic NODX fell 3.5 per cent following a 1.3 per cent decline in September, according to the latest trade figures released by trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore.

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

THE countries agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in traditional infrastructure areas such as energy and standards, and support the digital economy and new growth areas such as fintech, e-commerce, smart city solutions and deep technology, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday.

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

NOTEHOLDERS of Toys “R” Us Inc are set to take over its 85 per cent equity stake in Toys (Labuan) Holding, in a move to separate the Asian business of the toy retailer from its ultimate parent in the US.

Vanda, Shenzhen Dayshine, Raffles Capital to launch US$1.5b Asia AgriTech Fund

THE fund will invest in sustainable businesses that apply technology to agriculture and have a positive impact in alleviating poverty, raising employment and fostering financial inclusion.

Datapulse U-turns on haircare business, will sell back for less than entitled to expedite disposal

THE former media storage business announced late Thursday that it has signed a binding term sheet to sell back Malaysia-incorporated Wayco Manufacturing to Way Company for up to S$3.18 million.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 1 per cent up on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on the last trading day of the week, with the Straits Times Index gaining one per cent, or 29.07 points, to 3,083.6 on Friday's close.

Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

Draghi raises prospect of slower inflation pick-up amid "uncertainties"

Japan PM visits Australia's Darwin, 75 years after WWII bombing

Goldman Sachs CEO says he's 'personally outraged' by 1MDB scandal

Thailand dips into cash cows to support economy

Indonesia to strengthen rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports

Editor's Choice

BT_20181116_LSCAPITAL12_3619304.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Placements beat rights as companies take quickest route to funds

BT_20181116_UWRUSSIAV87F_3619397.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Russian sovereign wealth fund courts more Singapore investors

BT_20181116_ABXIOM16_3619305.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust inks deal for Australian group Ixom

Most Read

1 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
2 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
3 'Reducing friction' for its consumers is key for Go-Jek
4 Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms
5 SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

Must Read

doc72sg7lwcdjp1j2dl5an_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council

cs-generic-Pinnacle19.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports jump 8.3% in October

ST_20180606_BIZREME_4039051.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US collaborate further on infrastructure, digital economy and cybersecurity

nz-toy-161018.jpg
Nov 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening