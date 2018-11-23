You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 6:30 PM

WITH Mr Heng's appointment, the party's 4G leaders provided the answer to the pressing question of who will succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to lead the country.
Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

WITH Mr Heng's appointment, the party's 4G leaders provided the answer to the pressing question of who will succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to lead the country.

 

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

RISING interest rates and pressure on currencies could weaken the ability of sovereigns, corporates and households to service debt, particularly for those which have borrowed in foreign currencies, said the MAS. 

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

FITCH Solutions expects that the drop in new vehicle registrations will worsen sharply from an estimated 11 per cent contraction in 2018, to 20.1 per cent in 2019.

Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

IN a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Friday, Hyflux said: "The company and its advisers will engage with various stakeholder groups to obtain their views on the intended scheme of arrangement to be proposed to creditors, and this process is currently underway and expected to continue over at least the next one to two months and will progressively extend to the various stakeholder groups."

Startups in JLL and Lendlease's proptech accelerator in talks to put solutions to use

BOTH GorillaSpace - a marketplace for workspaces, and Talox - a cloud-based leasing and asset management platform, are in talks with Lendlease to use their products for the property developer's upcoming mixed-use development Paya Lebar Quarter.

Singapore shares close higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 11.11 points, or 0.4 per cent to 3,052.49. 

Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

German exports drag economy to first contraction since 2015

Singapore headline inflation flat at 0.7% in October, but core inflation inches higher

Malaysia's October inflation rate at 0.6% y-o-y, matches forecast

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

Nov 23, 2018
Fixed legal fees off the table for now

Nov 23, 2018
MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

Nov 23, 2018
Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

