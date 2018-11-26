Employees working at the wafer production line at REC Solar ASA manufacturing facility in Tuas. Singapore's manufacturing output grew 4.3 per cent year on year in October, more than rebounding from September's marginal 0.1 per cent fall and exceeding economists' expectations of 2.6 per cent growth.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output grew 4.3 per cent year on year in October, more than rebounding from September's marginal 0.1 per cent fall and exceeding economists' expectations of 2.6 per cent growth, according to preliminary estimates from the Economic Development Board on Monday.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

THE High Court has granted a sale order to Goodluck Garden’s S$610 million collective sale on Monday following a lengthy dispute, but Justice Woo Bih Li also criticised marketing agent Knight Frank, the property’s collective sale committee (CSC) and the CSC's lawyers Rajah & Tann for how they handled the sale.

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

THE amount was higher than the reserve price of S$260 million, which was little changed from what the strata unit owners wanted in their first attempt at a collective sale in 2016.

Singapore High Court extends Hyflux debt moratorium to end of April 2019

HYFLUX has convinced a Singapore High Court to extend its debt moratorium by four-and-a-half months to April 30 next year, despite arguments from some bank creditors that the insolvent firm should be kept on a tighter leash.

DBS PayLah! can soon be used at UnionPay QR code merchants in 24 countries

THIS comes on the back of a memorandum of understanding signed by DBS Bank and China’s UnionPay International that will enable more than one million DBS PayLah! users to use the e-wallet overseas for cross-border QR code payments.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 40.89 points, or 1.34 per cent to 3,093.38.