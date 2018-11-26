You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Nov 26, 2018 - 6:30 PM

Employees working at the wafer production line at REC Solar ASA manufacturing facility in Tuas. Singapore's manufacturing output grew 4.3 per cent year on year in October, more than rebounding from September's marginal 0.1 per cent fall and exceeding economists' expectations of 2.6 per cent growth.
Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output grew 4.3 per cent year on year in October, more than rebounding from September's marginal 0.1 per cent fall and exceeding economists' expectations of 2.6 per cent growth, according to preliminary estimates from the Economic Development Board on Monday.

 

Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc

THE High Court has granted a sale order to Goodluck Garden’s S$610 million collective sale on Monday following a lengthy dispute, but Justice Woo Bih Li also criticised marketing agent Knight Frank, the property’s collective sale committee (CSC) and the CSC's lawyers Rajah & Tann for how they handled the sale.

Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner

THE amount was higher than the reserve price of S$260 million, which was little changed from what the strata unit owners wanted in their first attempt at a collective sale in 2016.

Singapore High Court extends Hyflux debt moratorium to end of April 2019

HYFLUX has convinced a Singapore High Court to extend its debt moratorium by four-and-a-half months to April 30 next year, despite arguments from some bank creditors that the insolvent firm should be kept on a tighter leash.

DBS PayLah! can soon be used at UnionPay QR code merchants in 24 countries

THIS comes on the back of a memorandum of understanding signed by DBS Bank and China’s UnionPay International that will enable more than one million DBS PayLah! users to use the e-wallet overseas for cross-border QR code payments.

Singapore shares close higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 40.89 points, or 1.34 per cent to 3,093.38. 

 

Singapore manufacturing surprises on the upside with 4.3% growth in October

Taiwan leader's 'separatist stance' cost election: Chinese media

Pro-China party's big win in Taiwan puts Tsai future in doubt

New Zealand pressured to defend rights of China researcher

Australian PM holds emergency meeting as election rout looms

May begins intensive campaign to sell Brexit deal at home

Nov 26, 2018
Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks

Nov 26, 2018
Concerns about fraud keeping elderly away from digital payments: study

Nov 26, 2018
A whole new ball game for Neo Group

