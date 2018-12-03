ARA Asset Management Limited announced on Monday the acquisition of a portfolio of 38 select-service hotels, branded as Hyatt Place and Hyatt House, across 21 states in the US.

ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray

ARA said the completed acquisition, which is part of its global expansion plans over the past year, signifies a key milestone for the group as it makes its maiden entry into the United States. It did not disclose the cost of the acquisition.

MAS unveils S$30m grant to boost Singapore financial sector's cybersecurity capabilities

FUNDED under the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme (FSTI), the grant will support the development of advanced cybersecurity functions within financial institutions.

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

THE SGX MB Iron Ore CFR China swaps and futures reference CFR Qingdao - the 65 per cent Fe Brazilian fines index provided by Fastmarkets MB - and will complement SGX's benchmark 62 per cent Fe derivatives.

Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

THE vacant plot has a land area of 3,001.2 square metres (32,305 square feet) and a 99-year lease commencing from Jan 1, 1975.

Cabinet reshuffle to take place sometime after Budget 2019: PM Lee

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong indicated this timeframe for a reshuffle in an interview with Singapore media on Saturday in Argentina, where he was attending the Group of 20 leaders' summit.

Singapore shares soar on Monday on US-China trade truce

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index closing 73.01 points or 2.3 per cent higher to 3,190.62, buoyed by positive market sentiment surrounding news that tense US-China trade relations are appearing to thaw.