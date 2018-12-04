Ron Sim said: "I am confident this investment will position the company for our next phase of growth, starting with the immediate expansion of TWG Tea in Japan and the US, and of OSIM in China."

Stories you might have missed

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

KKR will invest up to S$500 million in V3, at an enterprise value of approximately S$1.7 billion.

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

THE 2018 wealth report tracks the luxury expenditure trends of Asia’s high net worth individuals, defined as those with net investable wealth of US$1 million or more, excluding property that is their main residence.

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

SGX has appointed Mohamed Nasser Ismail as head of equity capital market, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

S'pore says KL's sovereignty not compromised over airspace management in south Johor

THE Ministry of Transport (MOT) has rejected the contention that Malaysia's sovereignty is compromised in any manner because Singapore provides air traffic services over south Johor.

Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

AUSTRALIAN tech startup Data Republic is set to grow its footprint in Singapore with the help of fresh funds from investors such as Singtel's Innov8 and national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), the firm has said.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower on doubts over US-China trade truce

THE Straits Times Index closed 22.83 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 3,167.79.