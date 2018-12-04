You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 6:30 PM

ron sim.jpg
Ron Sim said: "I am confident this investment will position the company for our next phase of growth, starting with the immediate expansion of TWG Tea in Japan and the US, and of OSIM in China."
PHOTO: BH FILE

Stories you might have missed

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

KKR will invest up to S$500 million in V3, at an enterprise value of approximately S$1.7 billion.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

THE 2018 wealth report tracks the luxury expenditure trends of Asia’s high net worth individuals, defined as those with net investable wealth of US$1 million or more, excluding property that is their main residence.

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

SGX has appointed Mohamed Nasser Ismail as head of equity capital market, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

S'pore says KL's sovereignty not compromised over airspace management in south Johor

THE Ministry of Transport (MOT) has rejected the contention that Malaysia's sovereignty is compromised in any manner because Singapore provides air traffic services over south Johor.

Australia's Data Republic raises A$22m in Series B round led by Singtel's Innov8; SIA takes stake in the tech startup

AUSTRALIAN tech startup Data Republic is set to grow its footprint in Singapore with the help of fresh funds from investors such as Singtel's Innov8 and national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), the firm has said.

The STI Today

Singapore shares close lower on doubts over US-China trade truce

THE Straits Times Index closed 22.83 points or 0.7 per cent lower at 3,167.79.

Government & Economy

S'pore says KL's sovereignty not compromised over airspace management in south Johor

S-E Asia M&A appetite down slightly amid increased competition: survey

In 'new Malaysia', race continues to cast a long shadow

EU finance ministers reach eurozone reform deal

Australia to pass law granting police access to encrypted messages

Malaysia wants to take back south Johor airspace from Singapore: Malaysian Transport Minister

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m

Must Read

ron sim.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Private equity firm KKR pays S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

2018-11-14T172006Z_74712961_RC12CE356C20_RTRMADP_3_LUXURY-OUTLOOK-BAIN.JPG
Dec 4, 2018
Consumer

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for luxury living: Julius Baer report

doc731pb68tgjo10fo2yhrl_doc72d1ruumnts183pddalg.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX reshuffles listings team as competition heats up

Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

S'pore says KL's sovereignty not compromised over airspace management in south Johor

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening