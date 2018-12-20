PRODUCTIVITY is up, more jobseekers are landing jobs, and businesses now enjoy more convenience, said the Ministry of Finance in the latest Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review on Thursday.

Stocks tumble on deepening fears of a fed mistake

The sell-off that began Wednesday afternoon with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's downplaying of the implications of market volatility, and his commitment to continue reversing quantitative easing, gathered pace hours later in Asia and Europe.

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said the proposed acquisition will not infringe the Competition Act, meaning it will not lead to a substantial lessening of competition within the relevant markets in Singapore.

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

New Noble has acquired substantially all of the assets of Noble Group, and the shares in New Noble are now held 70 per cent by its senior creditor special purpose vehicle (SPV), 20 per cent by Noble Group shareholders, and 10 per cent by the management SPV.

Frasers Property Australia to buy Melbourne housing estate for A$202.5m

FRASERS Property Australia, a division of Singapore-listed Frasers Property, on Thursday exchanged contracts to acquire The Grove housing estate at Tarneit in Melbourne from developer Stockland for A$202.5 million (S$197.1 million)

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index losing 0.3 per cent or 8.03 points to 3,050.62.