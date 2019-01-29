You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 6:30 PM

In the upcoming Singapore Budget 2019, more help could be given to SMEs to access policy assistance schemes as well as to support firms venturing into the Asean region, according to DBS.
Stories you might have missed

In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist

IRVIN Seah, DBS senior economist and author of the report, noted that some policy measures continue to be “skewed in favour of bigger companies”.

 

Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price

THE almost nine per cent price cut was approved by those present at an extraordinary general meeting convened by the CSC, and owners supportive of lowering the reserve price have begun signing a supplemental agreement.

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m

AIRCRAFT movements increased by 3.4 per cent to 386,000 landings and take-offs while cargo volumes rose by 1.4 per cent to reach 2.15 million tonnes, according to figures released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Tuesday.

Singapore ranked most liveable city for Asian expats for 14th straight year

LEE Quane, Asia regional director for ECA International, said: “Several factors make Singapore the ideal location, such as access to great facilities, low crime rates, good quality healthcare and education, as well as a large expat population already living in Singapore.

SIA unveils digital innovation workspace, KrisLab

The lab will allow staff to propose and work on new solutions that digitalise SIA's business operations. 

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore stocks slide on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks slid on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index ending the day down 0.37 per cent or 11.81 points to 3,187.69.

