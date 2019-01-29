You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
In Budget 2019, government could take bigger share of risk to support SMEs: DBS economist
IRVIN Seah, DBS senior economist and author of the report, noted that some policy measures continue to be “skewed in favour of bigger companies”.
Gilstead Court relaunched for en bloc sale as owners decide on cutting reserve price
THE almost nine per cent price cut was approved by those present at an extraordinary general meeting convened by the CSC, and owners supportive of lowering the reserve price have begun signing a supplemental agreement.
Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2018 up 5.5% to 65.6m
AIRCRAFT movements increased by 3.4 per cent to 386,000 landings and take-offs while cargo volumes rose by 1.4 per cent to reach 2.15 million tonnes, according to figures released by Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Tuesday.
Singapore ranked most liveable city for Asian expats for 14th straight year
LEE Quane, Asia regional director for ECA International, said: “Several factors make Singapore the ideal location, such as access to great facilities, low crime rates, good quality healthcare and education, as well as a large expat population already living in Singapore.
SIA unveils digital innovation workspace, KrisLab
The lab will allow staff to propose and work on new solutions that digitalise SIA's business operations.
Corporate earnings
- Ascott Reit DPU up 5% in Q4 to 2.15 S cents
- Fortune Reit increases FY18 DPU 1% to 51.28 HK cents on positive rental reversions
- Parkway Life Reit DPU down 2.9% to 3.28 S cents for Q4
- CDL Hospitality Trusts Q4 DPS down 2.1% to 2.77 S cents
The STI today
Singapore stocks slide on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks slid on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index ending the day down 0.37 per cent or 11.81 points to 3,187.69.