Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore top court upholds order for Commerzbank to pay Long Well S$41m for breaching agreements

Singapore’s highest court, the Court of Appeal, has upheld an earlier High Court order for Commerzbank-owned Commerzbank Asset Management Asia (CAMA) to pay Long Well Group S$41 million in relation to a soured investment, Long Well said in a statement on Friday.

Procurri says second interested buyer has terminated discussions

Enterprise hardware supplier Procurri Corporation disclosed on Friday morning that discussions of a possible offer with a second interested buyer have been terminated. Procurri said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange that the second interested buyer would treat the expression of interest – which had been unsolicited and non-binding – as “having expired”.

TSH completes reverse takeover to enter pub and bar business

TSH Corporation on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Sloshed! Pte Ltd, a company in the business of operating pubs and bars, and the import, export and distribution of spirits, wines and liquors, for about S$19.4 million in a reverse takeover (RTO) deal.

Resources Prima, substantial shareholder agree to extension of time to complete convertible loan pact

Indonesian coal miner Resources Prima Group and substantial shareholder Ang Liang Kim have agreed to an extension of time until June 30, 2019 to complete the key terms of a convertible loan agreement. 

FSL Trust units receive up to US$25m bridging loan from sponsor for tanker buys

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) on Friday said its sponsor and controlling unitholder FSL Holdings has agreed to extend  a secured, interest-bearing bridging loan of up to US$25 million to partially finance the acquisition of two newbuild tankers.

Singapore shares close flat on Friday

Singapore shares closed flat on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 1.40 points or 0.04 per cent to 3,202.04. About 1.19 billion securities worth S$965.41 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.81 per security.

Ubolratana: the pop-singing Thai princess now plunging into politics

Chinese businessman denies reported justification for Australian visa cancellation

Japan's modest household spending, wages growth point to fragile outlook

Thai junta chief says will run for PM in election

British millennials, Gen Z battle 'unfair' Brexit

Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

In election shocker, sister of Thai king named PM candidate by Thaksin-linked party

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break

Feb 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TSH Corp, SingPost, Best World, Global Palm Resources

Feb 8, 2019
Stocks

Why Shanghai's new Nasdaq-style tech board may be a game-changer

