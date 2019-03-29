You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc74oqfqycf6vupt3y333_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
An OCBC Securities remisier said during the ongoing penny stocks trial on Friday that market information shared between brokers and clients could push up share prices, and conceded under cross-examination that he had front-run instructions from one of the accused.
BT PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW

Stories you might have missed

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

An OCBC Securities remisier said during the ongoing penny stocks trial on Friday that market information shared between brokers and clients could push up share prices, and conceded under cross-examination that he had front-run instructions from one of the accused.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

Grab, South-east Asia's biggest ride-hailing company, plans to double its staff in Singapore to 3,000 by the time it moves into new headquarters next year.

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

BANK lending in Singapore increased by 0.2 per cent from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in January, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) has been fined S$300,000 for not meeting quality of service (QoS) standards for the delivery of local basic letters, as well as registered and international mail in 2018, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced in a statement on Friday. 

Tan Chong Meng named new JTC chairman; more board changes at JTC, CCCS, EMA

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed Tan Chong Meng as the new chairman of JTC Corporation as it announced other changes to the boards of JTC, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Corporate earnings

The STI Today

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.29 per cent or 9.30 points to 3,212.88.

Government & Economy

Tan Chong Meng named new JTC chairman; more board changes at JTC, CCCS, EMA

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

US, China resume trade talks in Beijing after 'productive working dinner'

Vietnam's Q1 GDP growth at 6.79% y-o-y vs 7.45% growth in Q1 last year: govt

Japan's factory output rises, unemployment stays low

New Singapore registry can protect names of geographically unique products

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74op9d1u9fbuuw8qgca_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

colin-grab2-29.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

BP_Spost_290319_65.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening