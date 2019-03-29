An OCBC Securities remisier said during the ongoing penny stocks trial on Friday that market information shared between brokers and clients could push up share prices, and conceded under cross-examination that he had front-run instructions from one of the accused.

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

An OCBC Securities remisier said during the ongoing penny stocks trial on Friday that market information shared between brokers and clients could push up share prices, and conceded under cross-examination that he had front-run instructions from one of the accused.

Grab to double Singapore staff to 3,000 in latest expansion

Grab, South-east Asia's biggest ride-hailing company, plans to double its staff in Singapore to 3,000 by the time it moves into new headquarters next year.

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

BANK lending in Singapore increased by 0.2 per cent from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in January, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday.

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) has been fined S$300,000 for not meeting quality of service (QoS) standards for the delivery of local basic letters, as well as registered and international mail in 2018, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced in a statement on Friday.

Tan Chong Meng named new JTC chairman; more board changes at JTC, CCCS, EMA

THE Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has appointed Tan Chong Meng as the new chairman of JTC Corporation as it announced other changes to the boards of JTC, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) and the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

Singapore shares close 0.3% higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.29 per cent or 9.30 points to 3,212.88.