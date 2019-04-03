Stories you might have missed

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

SPEAKING at the Singapore Networking Event at the Hannover Messe trade show, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koo noted that Singapore counts manufacturing as a key pillar of its economy, and has achieved leading positions in fields such as aerospace, semiconductors, chemicals and biomedical sciences.

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at cheap end of price talk

THE senior unsecured bonds will be sold at 100 per cent of par and bear a coupon of 1.90 per cent, which is the high end of the 1.70 per cent to 1.90 per cent range indicated during marketing, the commercial real estate investment trust (Reit) announced on Tuesday evening.

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

ROBERT Half said there is high demand for financial professionals as company expansion in Singapore over the past 12 months is leading to a recruitment drive for commercially-savvy financial talent who can give businesses a competitive edge.

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

RAHUL Shinghal, who was last PayPal's Singapore-based head of small and medium-sized businesses across several international markets, joined Stripe this month to lead the Asia-Pacific business, he said in a LinkedIn post.

ING brokers S$50m green loan to fund Sunseap's rooftop solar projects

THE five-year loan - ING’s first such financing transaction in the Asia-Pacific - is structured on a limited-recourse “project finance” basis, and the repayment profile is based on a 15-year amortisation schedule.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 1% on Wednesday as rally continues



THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 31.49 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 3,311.27.