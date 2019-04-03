You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

SPEAKING at the Singapore Networking Event at the Hannover Messe trade show, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koo noted that Singapore counts manufacturing as a key pillar of its economy, and has achieved leading positions in fields such as aerospace, semiconductors, chemicals and biomedical sciences.

 

Keppel Reit prices S$200m of 5-year convertibles at cheap end of price talk

THE senior unsecured bonds will be sold at 100 per cent of par and bear a coupon of 1.90 per cent, which is the high end of the 1.70 per cent to 1.90 per cent range indicated during marketing, the commercial real estate investment trust (Reit) announced on Tuesday evening. 

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

ROBERT Half said there is high demand for financial professionals as company expansion in Singapore over the past 12 months is leading to a recruitment drive for commercially-savvy financial talent who can give businesses a competitive edge.

Stripe hires PayPal veteran to steer Asia-Pacific business

RAHUL Shinghal, who was last PayPal's Singapore-based head of small and medium-sized businesses across several international markets, joined Stripe this month to lead the Asia-Pacific business, he said in a LinkedIn post.

ING brokers S$50m green loan to fund Sunseap's rooftop solar projects

THE five-year loan - ING’s first such financing transaction in the Asia-Pacific - is structured on a limited-recourse “project finance” basis, and the repayment profile is based on a 15-year amortisation schedule.

Singapore shares gain 1% on Wednesday as rally continues
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 31.49 points or 0.96 per cent to close at 3,311.27.

 

Trial of former Malaysia PM Najib over 1MDB graft scandal kicks off

1MDB: Malaysia's extraordinary financial scandal

Brunei sultan calls for 'stronger' Islam, as sharia laws to enter force

Sandwiches, wine and no phones: Inside May's day-long Brexit cabinet

Jho Low’s 1MDB-linked superyacht sold for US$126m to Genting

Belt and Road without China? It’s possible

Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
