Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore faces the challenge of building a low-carbon world in the coming decades, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said at an energy and chemicals industry event on Friday morning.
Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

GRAB'S Yee Wee Tang has assumed the role of country head of Grab Singapore from April 1, the technology company said on Friday. Mr Yee will oversee the business strategy and operations of Grab’s businesses in Singapore.

CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has bagged S$500 million in two green loans, marking the first time such financing will be used in Singapore for new property developments, the mainboard-listed developer announced on Friday. 

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

For 2018, OCBC's Mr Tsien received about S$1.2 million in salary and S$5.6 million in bonus. Another S$3.7 million came from deferred shares, with the remainder from other benefits.

Yongnam shares hit 3-month high on heavy volume, draws SGX query

SGX also asked Yongnam to confirm its compliance with mainboard-listing rules, in particular, Rule 703, which requires issuers to announce any known information concerning it or any of its subsidiaries or associated companies.

Singapore shares edge higher on Friday, up 3.4% on the week

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed Friday trading up 6.43 points or 0.2 per cent to close at 3,322.64. 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified economy strengthened Singapore's position in IR talks: Chan Chun Sing

Builders bring February rebound for German industrial output

May to write to EU asking for further delay

EU's Tusk considering 'flexible' Brexit extension of up to 1 year: EU official

Singapore employers favour hard skills over soft skills: poll

Nobel laureate Sydney Brenner, who helped shape Singapore into biomed powerhouse, dies at 92

Apr 5, 2019
Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

Apr 5, 2019
Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

Apr 5, 2019
Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

