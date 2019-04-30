You are here
Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
DEBT-LADEN property developer Oxley Holdings announced on Tuesday morning that it has signed a deal to sell Chevron House for up to S$1.025 billion, just 16 months after acquiring the prime office building in Raffles Place for S$660 million in December 2017.
Temasek gears up for more US deals
TEMASEK Holdings says it's "underrepresented" in the world's biggest economy with about 15 per cent of its holdings in that market, and is "comfortable" increasing that to more than a fifth, according to John Vaske, Temasek's head of Americas.
Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data
LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$676 billion in March, compared with S$672 billion a month ago.
CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager
CDL, a Singapore-listed property developer, bought the 50 per cent stake in trust manager IREIT Global Group (IGG) for S$18.36 million from Tikehau Capital, a pan-European alternative asset management and investment group.
Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece
THE issue price represents a 4.37 per cent discount to the unit's price of US$0.86 as at 3.45pm on Tuesday.
Corporate earnings
- Ascott Reit DPU rises 7% to 1.45 Singapore cents for Q1
- Indofood Agri Resources sinks into red with Q1 net loss of 57.79b rupiah
- CDL Hospitality Trusts posts 3.7% lower Q1 DPS at 2.09 Singapore cents
- Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Q1 earnings up 38% to 824.1m yuan
- Fortress Minerals swings to US$4.9m profit for FY2019 on higher ore prices, demand
The STI today
Singapore shares recede 0.2% on Tuesday as China data disappoints
THE Straits Times Index pared some of Monday's gains to enter the midweek break at 3,400.20, down 6.82 points or 0.2 per cent.