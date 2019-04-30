You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 6:30 PM

DEBT-LADEN property developer Oxley Holdings announced on Tuesday morning that it has signed a deal to sell Chevron House for up to S$1.025 billion, just 16 months after acquiring the prime office building in Raffles Place for S$660 million in December 2017.
Temasek gears up for more US deals

TEMASEK Holdings says it's "underrepresented" in the world's biggest economy with about 15 per cent of its holdings in that market, and is "comfortable" increasing that to more than a fifth, according to John Vaske, Temasek's head of Americas.

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

LOANS through the domestic banking unit – which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending – stood at S$676 billion in March, compared with S$672 billion a month ago.

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

CDL, a Singapore-listed property developer, bought the 50 per cent stake in trust manager IREIT Global Group (IGG) for S$18.36 million from Tikehau Capital, a pan-European alternative asset management and investment group.

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

THE issue price represents a 4.37 per cent discount to the unit's price of US$0.86 as at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Singapore shares recede 0.2% on Tuesday as China data disappoints

THE Straits Times Index pared some of Monday's gains to enter the midweek break at 3,400.20, down 6.82 points or 0.2 per cent.

 

EU court rules in favour of bloc's trade deal with Canada

Singapore manufacturers, services firms less upbeat about next 6 months

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

Australian police detain man, neutralise explosive materials

Temasek gears up for more US deals

China manufacturing gauge slips in April as recovery moderates

Apr 30, 2019
Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

Apr 30, 2019
John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

Apr 30, 2019
Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

