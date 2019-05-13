You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, May 13, 2019

The company’s board did not give a clear answer to queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) about whether import agent, Changsha Best Commodity Trading Co, is considered an independent party
SPH

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

BUT the company’s board did not give a clear answer to queries by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) about whether import agent, Changsha Best Commodity Trading Co, is considered an independent party.

 

Fintech firm Marvelstone Group holds 'less than 1%' of media startup Tech in Asia

ACCORDING to regulatory filings by Marvelstone Group, the group held a S$135,050 investment in Tech in Asia at end-2017. It is the single-largest investment reported by Marvelstone Group according to these unaudited accounts, which reflected the most recent financial documents available when BT obtained them on Feb 1 this year. 

MAS inks pact to promote fintech collaboration between Singapore and China

Under the pact, both parties will facilitate greater cooperation among financial institutions in the two countries to benefit their consumers using fintech.

Swissco completes disposal of bulk of offshore support vessels business

THE OSV business disposal involved six of the group’s subsidiaries including SOPL, Swissco International (SIPL), Swissco Maritime (SMPL), Swissco Ship Services (SSSPL), Swissco Asia (SAPL) and Singapore Marine Logistics (SM LOG).

Singtel Indonesia associate Telkomsel, partners create US$40m fund for startups

THE move will also involve the establishment of a fully owned subsidiary called Telkomsel Mitra Inovasi (TMI), a corporate venture arm which will forge partnerships with startups.

Singapore shares slump 1.2% on Monday as US-China trade tensions mount
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished at 3,234.28, down 39.22 points or 1.2 per cent on Monday.

 

Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%

UK PM May's party slumps to fifth place as pressure mounts for her to go

US agriculture secretary urges Japan to reach trade deal

Japan PM Abe gets imperial bump as support surges ahead of vote

'I am the original': India PM Modi lookalike hits campaign trail

New Zealand begins inquiry into Christchurch's mosques massacre

May 13, 2019
Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

May 13, 2019
Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

May 13, 2019
This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

