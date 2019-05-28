You are here
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
THE SIM-only contract-free mobile plan starts at S$25 for 30 GB of data, while its plan with handset starts at S$30 per contract for 12 GB of data.
Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'
HYFLUX said it wanted to clarify that there were " no conclusive numbers or percentages, or indeed any binding agreement, whether in respect of the PNPs or any other stakeholder groups".
25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price
THIS translates to a land rate of about S$1,071 psf ppr, after including an estimated development charge of about S$17 million and before factoring any bonus gross floor areas, said marketing agent JLL.
Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index
THE rise was driven by a 1.4 per cent increase in prices for apartments in the central region, excluding small units.
SVCA, Cambridge Associates to produce S-E Asian private equity, venture benchmarks
SVCA said in an announcement that it will provide detailed aggregate data and statistics to its members, and also publish public versions of the report every quarter.
MUFG picks veteran banker Richard Yorke for new senior Singapore-based role
BASED in Singapore, Mr Yorke will be responsible for MUFG Bank’s GCIB business across South-east Asia, South Asia, East Asia and Oceania, the Japanese bank said on Tuesday.
Corporate earnings
- Metro Holdings Q4 profit rises to S$51m, promotes Yip Hoong Mun to CEO
- Accrelist narrows FY2019 loss, helped by unit Jubilee Industries' profit more than tripling to S$3.3m
- Vallianz, USP Group warn of fiscal 2019 net losses
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Tuesday, bucking regional trend
SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,165.32, down 5.45 points or 0.2 per cent.