THE SIM-only contract-free mobile plan starts at S$25 for 30 GB of data, while its plan with handset starts at S$30 per contract for 12 GB of data.

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

HYFLUX said it wanted to clarify that there were " no conclusive numbers or percentages, or indeed any binding agreement, whether in respect of the PNPs or any other stakeholder groups".

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

THIS translates to a land rate of about S$1,071 psf ppr, after including an estimated development charge of about S$17 million and before factoring any bonus gross floor areas, said marketing agent JLL.

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

THE rise was driven by a 1.4 per cent increase in prices for apartments in the central region, excluding small units.

SVCA, Cambridge Associates to produce S-E Asian private equity, venture benchmarks

SVCA said in an announcement that it will provide detailed aggregate data and statistics to its members, and also publish public versions of the report every quarter.

MUFG picks veteran banker Richard Yorke for new senior Singapore-based role

BASED in Singapore, Mr Yorke will be responsible for MUFG Bank’s GCIB business across South-east Asia, South Asia, East Asia and Oceania, the Japanese bank said on Tuesday.

Singapore shares close 0.2% lower on Tuesday, bucking regional trend

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,165.32, down 5.45 points or 0.2 per cent.