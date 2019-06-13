You are here
JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges
THESE charges accuse the 41-year-old lawyer of fraudulently signing on various documents as real estate developer Suite Development's sole shareholder and director James Tan Kwang Yong on Feb 18 and 19.
Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM
THE number of retrenched employees stood at 3,230, up from 2,510 in the previous quarter and also higher than a year ago, the MOM said in its labour market report.
HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors
THE Global Corporate Fixed Term Bond 2022 aims to generate a monthly dividend and to return net assets upon the bond's maturity in January 2022.
DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore
GOJEK customers will be able to add DBS PayLah! as a preferred payment method for their rides after a one-time authorisation and set-up.
LMIRT unit prices US$250m five-year unsecured senior notes at 7.25%; to be issued below par
THE unsecured, unsubordinated notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by LMIRT’s trustee, Perpetual (Asia), the manager of LMIRT said in a bourse filing on Thursday.
GIC, Polymer Connected to develop data centre campus in Jakarta
POLYMER Connected has acquired the land to build the campus in Jakarta Barat, or West Jakarta.
The STI today
Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Thursday amid cautious sentiment
THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,220.66, up 12.92 points or 0.4 per cent.