Stories you might have missed

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

THESE charges accuse the 41-year-old lawyer of fraudulently signing on various documents as real estate developer Suite Development's sole shareholder and director James Tan Kwang Yong on Feb 18 and 19.

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

THE number of retrenched employees stood at 3,230, up from 2,510 in the previous quarter and also higher than a year ago, the MOM said in its labour market report.

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

THE Global Corporate Fixed Term Bond 2022 aims to generate a monthly dividend and to return net assets upon the bond's maturity in January 2022.

DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore

GOJEK customers will be able to add DBS PayLah! as a preferred payment method for their rides after a one-time authorisation and set-up.

LMIRT unit prices US$250m five-year unsecured senior notes at 7.25%; to be issued below par

THE unsecured, unsubordinated notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by LMIRT’s trustee, Perpetual (Asia), the manager of LMIRT said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

GIC, Polymer Connected to develop data centre campus in Jakarta

POLYMER Connected has acquired the land to build the campus in Jakarta Barat, or West Jakarta.

The STI today

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Thursday amid cautious sentiment

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,220.66, up 12.92 points or 0.4 per cent.