Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 6:30 PM

JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong faces 8 more charges

THESE charges accuse the 41-year-old lawyer of fraudulently signing on various documents as real estate developer Suite Development's sole shareholder and director James Tan Kwang Yong on Feb 18 and 19.

 

Retrenchments in Singapore grow in Q1, led by manufacturing: MOM

THE number of retrenched employees stood at 3,230, up from 2,510 in the previous quarter and also higher than a year ago, the MOM said in its labour market report.

HSBC offers 2.5-year fixed term bond fund to Singapore retail investors

THE Global Corporate Fixed Term Bond 2022 aims to generate a monthly dividend and to return net assets upon the bond's maturity in January 2022.

DBS, Gojek expand payment services partnership in Singapore

GOJEK customers will be able to add DBS PayLah! as a preferred payment method for their rides after a one-time authorisation and set-up. 

LMIRT unit prices US$250m five-year unsecured senior notes at 7.25%; to be issued below par

THE unsecured, unsubordinated notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by LMIRT’s trustee, Perpetual (Asia), the manager of LMIRT said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

GIC, Polymer Connected to develop data centre campus in Jakarta

POLYMER Connected has acquired the land to build the campus in Jakarta Barat, or West Jakarta. 

Singapore shares close 0.4% higher on Thursday amid cautious sentiment

THE Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,220.66, up 12.92 points or 0.4 per cent.

 

Government & Economy

STB and Tiger Beer commit S$3.2m in two-year joint marketing push

S$270m in MediSave top-ups for eligible Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation seniors in July

Two injured as elderly Japanese driver ploughs into kids

Candidates face first cull in battle to be British PM

Telegram hit by cyber-attack, CEO points to Hong Kong protests and China

Lobby group tells China to focus on reform, not retaliation on US firms

