Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jun 17, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped by double digits for the third straight month in May, as uncertainty from global trade tensions and the fading of the electronics cycle continue to bite.
Singapore NODX extends decline in May; posts worst showing in more than 3 years

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slumped by 15.9 per cent in May, as uncertainty from global trade tensions, the fading of the electronics cycle, and a high base from a year ago continue to bite. 

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has issued prohibition orders against a former UBS banker over forged documents and fake emails.

Singapore's 3 big banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

The three largest banks by assets in Singapore will be able to defend their market share against fintech competitors, despite the rapidly growing threats to their bank business from these companies, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Monday.

Singapore developers sell 952 private homes in May, up 29.5% from April's 735 units: URA

Developers in Singapore sold 952 private homes in May 2019, up 29.5 per cent from the 735 units they moved in April 2019, but 15.2 per cent lower than the 1,122 units they sold in May last year.

ST Engineering to trial drones for aircraft inspection with Air NZ

ST Engineering's aerospace arm has entered into respective partnerships with Air New Zealand and Honeywell. Air New Zealand and ST Engineering are teaming up to trial the use of drones to inspect aircraft, while ST Engineering will act as a licensed repair centre for Honeywell components.

Mercurius to buy 50% stake in Thai property developer, jointly develop Phuket resort

Mercurius Capital Investment is looking to acquire half of a Thai private property developer, Grand Bay Hotel, for more than 335 million baht (S$14.69 million), as well as to jointly develop the Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort, a resort in Phuket, Thailand.

ESR-Reit buying warehouse for S$225m; plans S$45.7m AEIs at two sites

ESR-Reit will acquire a warehouse in Jurong for S$225 million under a newly formed joint venture (JV), conduct asset enhancement works at two existing assets, as well as raise up to S$150 million in an equity fundraising to finance these transactions and repay existing debt.

Singapore shares drop 0.5% on Monday amid cautious sentiment

The local market was in a cautious mood for the most part, as investors wait for details on the US Federal Reserve's June meeting for when rate hikes will be implemented this year. Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,207.99, easing 14.64 points or 0.5 per cent. 

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker over forged documents

Rapid e-commerce growth to drive Singapore's logistics services sector: Colliers report

New Quebec law stresses migrants' skills, thousands must reapply

Greek unemployment the big bogey in July 7 vote

Police officer stabbed ahead of G-20 summit in Japan

China says to roll out rare earths policies as soon as possible

