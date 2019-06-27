Singapore policymakers will review a 1.5 to 2.5 per cent economic growth forecast for this year as the United States-China trade war hits investments, trade and manufacturing in the city, central bank chief Ravi Menon said on Thursday.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said the measures were only implemented a year ago and it takes time to allow them to work their way. But price increase has dampened and the market is more sober, and there is a good balance holding up the market.

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

THAT sum, which has been set aside for the coming year, will go to exploring and testing 5G use cases identified as strategic, with strong growth potential and global opportunities.

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

FOUR business and client units – fixed income, currencies and commodities; equities (cash & derivatives); data, connectivity and indices; and global sales and origination – will report to CEO Loh Boon Chye from July 1 onwards.

Challenger's voluntary delisting blocked by 11.36% vote; exit offer to lapse

THIS is the second lapsed privatisation deal this week, after the buyout offer for mainboard-listed Indofood Agri Resources fell through on Wednesday due to insufficient acceptances.

Bukit Timah's Juniper Hill to open for sale from July 13; prices start from S$1.6m

PRICES start from S$1.6 million for a two-bedroom unit, and S$6.1 million for a five-bedroom unit.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.8% on Thursday on Sino-US trade truce optimism

THE renewed optimism saw the Straits Times Index (STI) reverse losses of recent sessions, finishing 3,328.60 on Thursday, gaining 27.15 points or 0.8 per cent in the process.