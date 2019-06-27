You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Singapore policymakers will review a 1.5 to 2.5 per cent economic growth forecast for this year as the United States-China trade war hits investments, trade and manufacturing in the city, central bank chief Ravi Menon said on Thursday.
SPH

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

Singapore policymakers will review a 1.5 to 2.5 per cent economic growth forecast for this year as the United States-China trade war hits investments, trade and manufacturing in the city, central bank chief Ravi Menon said on Thursday.

 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

MAS managing director Ravi Menon said the measures were only implemented a year ago and it takes time to allow them to work their way. But price increase has dampened and the market is more sober, and there is a good balance holding up the market.

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

THAT sum, which has been set aside for the coming year, will go to exploring and testing 5G use cases identified as strategic, with strong growth potential and global opportunities.

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

FOUR business and client units – fixed income, currencies and commodities; equities (cash & derivatives); data, connectivity and indices; and global sales and origination – will report to CEO Loh Boon Chye from July 1 onwards.

Challenger's voluntary delisting blocked by 11.36% vote; exit offer to lapse

THIS is the second lapsed privatisation deal this week, after the buyout offer for mainboard-listed Indofood Agri Resources fell through on Wednesday due to insufficient acceptances.

Bukit Timah's Juniper Hill to open for sale from July 13; prices start from S$1.6m

PRICES start from S$1.6 million for a two-bedroom unit, and S$6.1 million for a five-bedroom unit.

The STI today

Singapore shares gain 0.8% on Thursday on Sino-US trade truce optimism

THE renewed optimism saw the Straits Times Index (STI) reverse losses of recent sessions, finishing 3,328.60 on Thursday, gaining 27.15 points or 0.8 per cent in the process.

 

Government & Economy

China urges US to cancel sanctions on Huawei as Trump-Xi meeting looms

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

Osaka rolls out red carpet, not red-light district for G20

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

Property deals in Singapore could go fully digital, under planned law tweaks

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
3 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

nwy_Ramaswami_250619_36_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening