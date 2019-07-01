You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Price increases in apartments and condos in Singapore's city centre and city fringe helped lift the private property price index by 1.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 according to a Monday flash estimate.
Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

THIS comes after a 0.7 per cent decrease in the previous quarter. Based on the flash estimate on Monday, prices have risen 0.6 per cent year to date. 

 

Fintech Singapore Life secures US$90m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

THE latest fund injection brings Singapore Life's valuation to US$358 million, its CEO Walter de Oude told The Business Times on Monday, with the investment by Sumitomo Life now giving the startup the funds to speed up its "mobile-first ambitions".

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

THE resale price index was 130.8, down from 131 in the first quarter of the year.

Singapore ranks top in VAT, GST compliance: study

SINGAPORE is the only country to take the top spot with a compliance burden index of two.

US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

THE office at 71 Robinson Road will provide technical and sales support to Digital Reasoning’s existing customers, and expand its work to new clients that have major Asia divisions or headquarters.

Maxi-Cash offers to buy back 5.5% notes or exchange them for new 6.35% notes

HOLDERS may opt to sell their notes at par plus accrued interest, for up to S$5 million in total principal, although Maxi-Cash may increase this maximum acceptance amount. 

Singapore shares soar 1.5% as Trump-Xi meeting boosts trade hopes

The bullish spirit of the day saw the Straits Times Index (STI) streak ahead to start the third quarter, finishing 50.65 points or 1.5 per cent higher at 3,372.26.

 

Government & Economy

'Ethical hackers' could get up to US$10,000 under government programme

Singapore and Maldives sign agreements to boost air connectivity, strengthen bilateral coooperation

930,000 HDB households to get up to S$100 in utilities rebate in July

Roads seized as Hong Kong braces for rally on handover anniversary

Japan restricts chip, smartphone materials exports to South Korea

Singapore ranks top in VAT, GST compliance: study

Jul 1, 2019
Intra-Asia trade adds on muscle as US-Sino spat drags on

Jul 1, 2019
Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies

Jul 1, 2019
Non-tariff barriers hurdle for Asean community targets

