Price increases in apartments and condos in Singapore's city centre and city fringe helped lift the private property price index by 1.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 according to a Monday flash estimate.

Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

THIS comes after a 0.7 per cent decrease in the previous quarter. Based on the flash estimate on Monday, prices have risen 0.6 per cent year to date.

Fintech Singapore Life secures US$90m from Sumitomo Life Insurance

THE latest fund injection brings Singapore Life's valuation to US$358 million, its CEO Walter de Oude told The Business Times on Monday, with the investment by Sumitomo Life now giving the startup the funds to speed up its "mobile-first ambitions".

HDB resale flat prices dip 0.2% in Q2: flash estimates

THE resale price index was 130.8, down from 131 in the first quarter of the year.

Singapore ranks top in VAT, GST compliance: study

SINGAPORE is the only country to take the top spot with a compliance burden index of two.

US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office

THE office at 71 Robinson Road will provide technical and sales support to Digital Reasoning’s existing customers, and expand its work to new clients that have major Asia divisions or headquarters.

Maxi-Cash offers to buy back 5.5% notes or exchange them for new 6.35% notes

HOLDERS may opt to sell their notes at par plus accrued interest, for up to S$5 million in total principal, although Maxi-Cash may increase this maximum acceptance amount.

The STI today

Singapore shares soar 1.5% as Trump-Xi meeting boosts trade hopes

The bullish spirit of the day saw the Straits Times Index (STI) streak ahead to start the third quarter, finishing 50.65 points or 1.5 per cent higher at 3,372.26.