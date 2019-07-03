You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 6:52 PM

Pictured is the Park Hotel Clarke Quay. CapitaLand will combine Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) to make the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific and the eighth biggest globally, with a total asset value of S$7.6 billion.
CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

CAPITALAND will combine Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) to make the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific and the eighth biggest globally, with a total asset value of S$7.6 billion.

 

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

VALIDUS, which is backed by Temasek Holding's Vertex Ventures, told The Business Times (BT) on Wednesday that it will apply for a licence once applications are open by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August.

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

MTI has accepted five recommendations from a tripartite committee, ranging from strengthening links between industry and institutes of higher learning, to supporting continuing education and training for design educators and professionals.

COE prices finish mixed as buyers return to weak market

THE COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed higher at $28,589, up from $26,999. Those for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished lower at $34,000, down from $35,906.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to buy 12 properties for A$644.7m from Frasers Property

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) is planning to acquire 12 freehold logistics properties – nine in Germany and three in Australia – from its sponsor Frasers Property for A$644.7 million (S$612.5 million).

ASTI, Dragon Group fail to get further extension; to hold FY2018 AGMs by Aug 15

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected respective requests from ASTI Holdings and Dragon Group International (DGI) for further extensions to hold their fiscal 2018 annual general meetings (AGMs), telling them to hold their AGMs "as soon as possible".

Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
 

THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 3.00 points or 0.1 per cent lower at 3,367.80.

Eurozone business growth weak in June as factories still stumbling

Japan's Abe says a 10% sales tax is enough, at least for 10 years

Landscaping companies bidding for government contracts must give its workers bonus from 2020

In blow to Singapore's expansion, Malaysia bans sea sand exports

UAE private sector growth softens in June: PMI

Saudi private sector growth rises to 18-month high in June: PMI

