Pictured is the Park Hotel Clarke Quay. CapitaLand will combine Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) to make the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific and the eighth biggest globally, with a total asset value of S$7.6 billion.

Stories you might have missed

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

CAPITALAND will combine Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust) to make the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific and the eighth biggest globally, with a total asset value of S$7.6 billion.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Vertex-backed Validus to apply for Singapore digital-banking licence

VALIDUS, which is backed by Temasek Holding's Vertex Ventures, told The Business Times (BT) on Wednesday that it will apply for a licence once applications are open by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in August.

MTI accepts recommendations for design education

MTI has accepted five recommendations from a tripartite committee, ranging from strengthening links between industry and institutes of higher learning, to supporting continuing education and training for design educators and professionals.

COE prices finish mixed as buyers return to weak market

THE COE premiums for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed higher at $28,589, up from $26,999. Those for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished lower at $34,000, down from $35,906.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to buy 12 properties for A$644.7m from Frasers Property

FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) is planning to acquire 12 freehold logistics properties – nine in Germany and three in Australia – from its sponsor Frasers Property for A$644.7 million (S$612.5 million).

ASTI, Dragon Group fail to get further extension; to hold FY2018 AGMs by Aug 15

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has rejected respective requests from ASTI Holdings and Dragon Group International (DGI) for further extensions to hold their fiscal 2018 annual general meetings (AGMs), telling them to hold their AGMs "as soon as possible".

The STI today

Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday



THE Straits Times Index (STI) finished 3.00 points or 0.1 per cent lower at 3,367.80.