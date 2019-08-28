Grab said on Wednesday that it is investing another US$500 million over five years to grow in Vietnam and tap opportunities in fintech, new mobility solutions and logistics.

Grab to invest US$500m in Vietnam over 5 years; partners Sovico Group

GRAB said on Wednesday that it is investing another US$500 million over five years to grow in Vietnam and tap opportunities in fintech, new mobility solutions and logistics.

Singapore unveils intellectual property initiatives to support Asean Industry 4.0

THE Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) also signed six memoranda of understanding (MOU) and partnership agreements with various stakeholders to further Singapore’s networks with global innovation communities, the government agency said on Wednesday.

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

THE sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah has finally been completed at its fourth en bloc attempt and after a pair of sibling owners initially attempted to block the deal.

Big 3 banks, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia's Best Over A Billion list

THE latest full-year revenues for the Singapore companies ranged from US$2.5 billion at ASM Pacific Technology to US$44.5 billion at Wilmar International, according to the list launched on Wednesday.

AVIC International Maritime calls for trading halt; Libra Group suspends shares

AVIC International Maritime Holdings has requested a trading halt pending the release of an announcement, while Libra Group has called for a trading suspension as it is unable to continue as a going concern.

The STI today

Singapore shares retreat 0.4% on uneventful Wednesday session

SINGAPORE'S Straits Times Index (STI) may have opened slightly higher but retreated as the session wore on, eventually settling at 3,056.47, down 11.05 points or 0.4 per cent.