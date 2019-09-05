Charles Schwab opened its Singapore office in late 2017 to provide greater access of the US market to investors in Singapore and Asia, who are often underexposed due to high transaction fees.

Stories you might have missed

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan in 2020

THE 306-key hotel is owned under a 50-50 joint venture between FEH and Far East Organisation, and is located in Koto City in the eastern part of Tokyo, near the Ariake waterfront area.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

RICHARD Ng, chief executive officer of FCAM, said being a part of the benchmark index for listed real estate companies and Reits (real estate investment trusts) worldwide would enable FCT to reach out to a larger pool of institutional investors.

Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates

THE maritime authorities of Singapore and China will cooperate to issue, use and accept electronic certificates for port clearance and Port State Control (PSC) inspections.

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

TARGETED at millennials, the lyf concept is said to be "managed by millennials for the millennials and millennial-minded", and looks to provide collaborative spaces and social programmes to create a "live-work-play" experience.

