Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Stories you might have missed
Charles Schwab to close Singapore office
CHARLES Schwab opened its Singapore office in late 2017 to provide greater access of the US market to investors in Singapore and Asia, who are often underexposed due to high transaction fees.
Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan in 2020
THE 306-key hotel is owned under a 50-50 joint venture between FEH and Far East Organisation, and is located in Koto City in the eastern part of Tokyo, near the Ariake waterfront area.
Frasers Centrepoint Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index
RICHARD Ng, chief executive officer of FCAM, said being a part of the benchmark index for listed real estate companies and Reits (real estate investment trusts) worldwide would enable FCT to reach out to a larger pool of institutional investors.
Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates
THE maritime authorities of Singapore and China will cooperate to issue, use and accept electronic certificates for port clearance and Port State Control (PSC) inspections.
Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan
TARGETED at millennials, the lyf concept is said to be "managed by millennials for the millennials and millennial-minded", and looks to provide collaborative spaces and social programmes to create a "live-work-play" experience.
