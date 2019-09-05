You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 6:50 PM

Charles Schwab opened its Singapore office in late 2017 to provide greater access of the US market to investors in Singapore and Asia, who are often underexposed due to high transaction fees.
Bloomberg

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan in 2020

THE 306-key hotel is owned under a 50-50 joint venture between FEH and Far East Organisation, and is located in Koto City in the eastern part of Tokyo, near the Ariake waterfront area.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust joins FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Developed Index

RICHARD Ng, chief executive officer of FCAM, said being a part of the benchmark index for listed real estate companies and Reits (real estate investment trusts) worldwide would enable FCT to reach out to a larger pool of institutional investors.

Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates

THE maritime authorities of Singapore and China will cooperate to issue, use and accept electronic certificates for port clearance and Port State Control (PSC) inspections.

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

TARGETED at millennials, the lyf concept is said to be "managed by millennials for the millennials and millennial-minded", and looks to provide collaborative spaces and social programmes to create a "live-work-play" experience.

The STI today

Government & Economy

Surbana teams up with JTC to boost productivity, sustainability in building sector

Johnson boxed in over Brexit as bill is pushed through Lords

German factory orders sink in July, raising risk of recession

China signals further stimulus coming as economic headwinds rise

New Zealand government announces plan to clean up dirty waters

Editor's Choice

Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

Sep 5, 2019
Real Estate

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

