Filings for benefits by jobless Americans still above 2 million

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Washington
THE number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits stayed above two million for a 10th straight week amid the deepest drop in GDP output since the 2007-09 Great Recession.
The Labor Department said new claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes