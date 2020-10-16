You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK: PARLIAMENTARY DEBATE

Government not ruling out further draw on past reserves: DPM Heng

But in the medium to longer term, the approach is to find new ways to generate growth, such that Singapore can build up its reserves again
Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

nz_hsk_161033.jpg
If a further draw on past reserves is needed for Covid-19 support, the government is prepared to propose it, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Thursday.
PHOTO: GOV.SG

Singapore

IF A further draw on past reserves is needed for Covid-19 support, the government is prepared to propose it, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Thursday.

And while Singapore's fiscal situation will get tighter, the government...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

Fiat Chrysler to invest in electric car producton in Canada

[MONTREAL] Fiat Chrysler (FCA) has committed to a multi-year investment in assembling electric vehicles in Canada...

Oct 16, 2020 06:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares sink on lockdown concerns as virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] European shares sank on Thursday as a resurgence in Covid-19 cases across the continent and fading hopes...

Oct 16, 2020 06:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil eases as new lockdowns raise concern about fuel demand

[NEW YORK] Oil prices eased on Thursday as new restrictions to stem a surge in Covid-19 infections dimmed the...

Oct 16, 2020 06:41 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends lower on fading stimulus prospects

[NEW YORK] US equities closed lower on Thursday, weighed down by the tech sector amid growing certainty Washington...

Oct 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

New Silkroutes Group announced that non-independent, non-executive chairman Goh Jin Hian and finance director Teo...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for