You are here

Home > Government & Economy

MOM to hire 200 temp staff from hotels and other virus-hit sectors

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 7:26 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is taking the lead in helping hotel employees affected by the Covid-19 situation by offering them temporary positions, as more jobs become available through the SGUnited Jobs initiative.

MOM has hired 20 hotel employees as survey interviewers and is looking to fill another 180 positions, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamed on Friday during a small-group engagement session with the new hires.

He added that MOM will reach out to other affected industries such as the aviation sector to fill these survey interviewer roles for the ministry's upcoming Comprehensive Labour Force Survey 2020.

"The lack of tourism arrivals has impacted many hotel's customer service officers, so if you look at the match, it's quite logical and natural where these (employees) are given the chance to work on the survey," said Mr Zaqy.

"Many of them were just doing customer service, but now they're learning data analysis, engaging the public and learning about new industries. Beyond giving them a part-time position, it's about giving them the opportunity to train and learn new skills too."

SEE ALSO

All financial institutions to continue operations with reduced on-site staffing: MAS

The temporary interviewers who will start conducting surveys next week as part of their four-month stint. They will be paid S$2,500 a month by MOM but their respective employers have the option to top up their salaries separately.

MOM worked with Singapore Hotel Association and recruitment agency Kelly Services to match affected employees to the roles.

There are currently around 3,000 jobs under the SGUnited Jobs initiative listed as part of a virtual career fair at SGUnitedJobs.gov.sg.

A total of 10,000 jobs in industries such as infocomm technology, cleaning and logistics as well as the public sector, will be created under the initiative.

Available jobs include customer service assistants, social service officers, relief teachers and ambulance drivers.

The virtual career fair is available till next Sunday (April 12).

Marketing communication executive Jerrald Ng was among the first batch of hotel employees to be temporarily hired by MOM. He will be drawing the same salary working with the ministry as he did at Hilton Singapore, where he is employed, as the hotel will top up his pay.

"For the next three to four months, I'll have a regular income and learn something outside of my usual job scope. It'll also help the hotel deal with excess manpower now that occupancy rate is quite low," said the 26-year-old.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Why sweetened layoff benefits may be at odds with US loan programme

Covid-19 workplace closures 'not about business closure', many still able to operate: Chan Chun Sing

Most workplaces must shut from next Tuesday: PM Lee

More support for Singapore households, businesses to be unveiled next Monday

Schools to shift to full home-based learning from April 8: PM Lee

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 07:22 PM
Banking & Finance

All financial institutions to continue operations with reduced on-site staffing: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Friday said that all financial institutions will continue to operate,...

Apr 3, 2020 07:18 PM
Life & Culture

How to stop the virus making us all fatter

[PARIS] The coronavirus has shaken the world like nothing else. But beyond the terrible toll of death, economic...

Apr 3, 2020 07:09 PM
Stocks

STI underperforms regional benchmark indices on Friday

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended Friday down 63.74 points or 2.6 per cent at 2,389.29 points, ending the week 5.5...

Apr 3, 2020 06:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sakae Holdings to hold EGM through live webcast

SHAREHOLDERS of sushi restaurant operator Sakae Holdings can watch its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) through a...

Apr 3, 2020 06:53 PM
Transport

Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package

[PARIS] Air France-KLM is in talks with banks to receive billions of euros in loans guaranteed by the French and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.