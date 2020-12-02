You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New York Federal Reserve's Logan says Fed emergency lending programmes could be revived if needed

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 7:17 AM

rk_federalreserve_021220.jpg
The emergency lending programmes the Federal Reserve set up during the pandemic served as helpful backstops and could be revived quickly if needed after they expire at year end, a senior New York Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] The emergency lending programmes the Federal Reserve set up during the pandemic served as helpful backstops and could be revived quickly if needed after they expire at year end, a senior New York Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.

"From an operational perspective, we could reinstate the expiring facilities quickly if needed," said Lorie Logan, manager of the System Open Market Account, during a virtual discussion organised by the Money Marketeers of New York University.

The Fed has other tools it can use to keep markets functioning smoothly - including asset purchases, which she said can be adjusted as needed, said Ms Logan.

"Risks from the pandemic haven't fully receded so I think our ongoing purchases are helping to insure against any re-emergence" of stress seen earlier this year, she said.

Fed policymakers discussed strategies for adjusting asset purchases during their November gathering and agreed that the central bank may want to issue new guidance on their plans for future purchases "fairly soon," according to minutes from the meeting.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Fed officials are set to meet again on Dec 15-16.

The New York Fed official also spoke about how money market rates were slightly higher than expected in recent months despite a massive expansion in the Fed's balance sheet. But she noted rates could drop next year as the level of reserves continues to grow but demand for those funds falls.

The Fed stands ready to keep money market rates stable by adjusting short-interest rates and using other tools, said Ms Logan.

"Even if more persistent downward pressure on rates emerges, we are confident that the Federal Reserve has tools to ensure effective control over the federal funds rate and other short-term interest rates across the broad range of potential outcomes," Ms Logan said in prepared remarks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 07:15 AM
Banking & Finance

Westpac to sell general insurance arm to Allianz for A$725m

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday it would sell its general insurance arm to German insurer Allianz...

Dec 2, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Biden calls on US Congress to pass 'robust' relief plan

[WILMINGTON, United States] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to quickly approve a "robust"...

Dec 2, 2020 07:05 AM
Transport

BlackBerry, Amazon team up on smart car software platform

[SAN FRANCISCO] BlackBerry and Amazon on Tuesday announced an alliance to create a cloud computing platform that...

Dec 2, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Members worry EU will bend as Brexit talks run out of road

[BRUSSELS] EU member states on Tuesday warned European negotiators not to lose their nerve in negotiations with...

Dec 2, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud

[WASHINGTON] US Attorney General Bill Barr said on Tuesday that the Justice Department has found no evidence of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Giuliani said to have discussed a pardon with Trump

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for