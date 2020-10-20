Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OVER S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers from Oct 29, to subsidise the June to August wages of about 1.9 million local employees.
The latest payout brings the total amount of JSS support to more...
